Korn have shared their support for bassist Fieldy who has been sitting out the group's current shows after announcing in June that he would be taking a break to address some "bad habits" that had caused tension with those around him over the past six years. But beyond the group statement, Korn guitarist Brian "Head" Welch spoke about the bassist's absence during an interview at the Upheaval Festival with Grand Rapids' 97.9 WGRD host Tommy Carroll.