By: KDKA-TV News Staff MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – Some residents in McKeesport’s Lower 10th Ward have been told they can start using their water normally again while others are still under a do not use notice. The advisory is still in effect for parts of McKeesport’s Lower 10th Ward after contaminants from firefighting foam were discovered in the latest round of water testing. About 30 households are impacted. “We don’t know what this chemical does to the human body. So the safest thing is to keep them safe and prevent exposure,” said UPMC Dr. Tony Pizon. (Photo: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County) The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County says more testing needs to be done. A water buffalo and bottled water have been moved to the parking lot of the Elbow Room. Showers are available at McKeesport High School with shuttles for residents. The mayor and residents said it’s been frustrating not knowing when the water will be OK. The mayor hopes to get more answers this weekend but admits there is no timeframe for when the water will be usable. “This has been a very trying week for our residents,” said Mayor Michael Cherepko. More information can be found here.