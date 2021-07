We can't think of a better place to try out your new car. Grand Theft Auto's Online phenomenon has just been updated and the Los Santos Tuners update is all anyone can talk about. This is for good reason, too! The LS Car Meet is an incredible new feature with a lot of fantastic things on offer. One of these is the ability to try out Test Rides and check out a Test Track with your own vehicles. Here's everything you need to know about how you can access the Test Track when you load up GTA Online.