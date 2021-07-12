Cancel
Readiness Associates Appoints Human Resources Executive Lauretta Siggers to Chair Advisory Board

PORTLAND, Maine (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Readiness Associates (RA), a global, virtual, tech-based consultancy that empowers enterprise leaders and employees to weather any natural or manmade adversity, today announces the appointment of Lauretta Siggers as Chair of the company’s Advisory Board. For over 20 years, Ms. Siggers has provided human resources consulting and recruitment services to both for- and non-profit organizations nationally recognized for excellence in their fields. She is currently the CEO and Founder of Siggers-Benton HR Consulting and serves as Vice President of Human Resources and Talent Development at Cambridge College.

