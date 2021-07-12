Pedestrian struck by hit/skip driver

One Cumberland County man was injured and a second faces charges after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that then left the scene of the crash, according to a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office report.

Charged with felony aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an injury crash and failure to report a wreck is Jeddiah Josiah Hoskins, 21, no address available. The injured man was only identified as Lucas Phagan.

The incident took place June 29 shortly before 4 a.m. in the 1000 block of Apoxsee Circle, according to Deputy Jason Powers’ report.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene after it was reported a Chrysler 300 had struck a mailbox and Phagan, who was described as walking on the left side of the road, and then fleeing the scene.

Two eye witnesses said they had backed out of a driveway and were traveling behind the Chrysler when it negotiated a curve and then swerved to the left, striking the mailbox and Phagan.

Reportedly Phagan suffered a left leg/hip injury and was bleeding from the nose when deputies arrived. He was transported to Cumberland Medical Center’s emergency room for treatment.

One of the witnesses stayed with Phagan while the other called E-911 and followed the Chrysler to Big Horn Dr., Dunbar Rd. and Lantana Rd. Deputies intercepted the driver on Lantana Rd. at Halstead Dr. and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect told deputies he had been called to the area to pickup a woman who had been in an altercation and that Phagan exited a wooded area in front of him. He said he fled because he thought the witnesses were chasing him in their vehicle.

Bond for Hoskins was set at $17,000 and he will appear in General Sessions Court to answer the charges.