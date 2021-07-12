Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland County, TN

Pedestrian struck by hit/skip driver

By Michael Moser
Posted by 
Crossville Chronicle
Crossville Chronicle
 17 days ago

One Cumberland County man was injured and a second faces charges after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that then left the scene of the crash, according to a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office report.

Charged with felony aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an injury crash and failure to report a wreck is Jeddiah Josiah Hoskins, 21, no address available. The injured man was only identified as Lucas Phagan.

The incident took place June 29 shortly before 4 a.m. in the 1000 block of Apoxsee Circle, according to Deputy Jason Powers’ report.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene after it was reported a Chrysler 300 had struck a mailbox and Phagan, who was described as walking on the left side of the road, and then fleeing the scene.

Two eye witnesses said they had backed out of a driveway and were traveling behind the Chrysler when it negotiated a curve and then swerved to the left, striking the mailbox and Phagan.

Reportedly Phagan suffered a left leg/hip injury and was bleeding from the nose when deputies arrived. He was transported to Cumberland Medical Center’s emergency room for treatment.

One of the witnesses stayed with Phagan while the other called E-911 and followed the Chrysler to Big Horn Dr., Dunbar Rd. and Lantana Rd. Deputies intercepted the driver on Lantana Rd. at Halstead Dr. and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect told deputies he had been called to the area to pickup a woman who had been in an altercation and that Phagan exited a wooded area in front of him. He said he fled because he thought the witnesses were chasing him in their vehicle.

Bond for Hoskins was set at $17,000 and he will appear in General Sessions Court to answer the charges.

Comments / 0

Crossville Chronicle

Crossville Chronicle

Crossville, TN
1K+
Followers
42
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Crossville Chronicle

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, TN
Cumberland County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Cumberland County, TN
Traffic
Cumberland County, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Local
Tennessee Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Chrysler#Big Horn Dr#Halstead Dr#General Sessions Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic Violations
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Greg Abbott's outrageous Covid order to scapegoat immigrants in Texas

(CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bizarre, vaguely worded executive order on Wednesday that he says is aimed at lowering Covid-19 infections. In a statement about the order, he said: "The dramatic rise in unlawful border crossings has also led to a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases among unlawful migrants who have made their way into our state, and we must do more to protect Texans from this virus and reduce the burden on our communities."

Comments / 0

Community Policy