Pokemon Unite is making three Pokemon available for free for a limited time. Pokemon Unite is a free-to-download MOBA-style game that features 20 Pokemon on its roster. However, players will have to pay for most of those Pokemon, either with in-game currency earned by grinding through matches or using real-world money. For a limited time, Pokemon Unite is giving Unite Licenses for three Pokemon away for free as an incentive for playing the game every day. Alolan Ninetales, Cinderace, and Greninja are all free gifts available as part of the 14-Day Welcome Gift event, which is going on now. Alolan Ninetales is available as the Day 2 gift, Cinderace is the Day 8 gift, and Greninja is the Day 14 gift.