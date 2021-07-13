Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce kicks off ‘Courageous Conversations’ series

Feeding the Gulf Coast announced that it will be hosting the 22nd annual Chef Challenge: A Challenge to End Hunger on September 16. This year’s event, presented by The Hiller Companies, will be held at the Mobile Convention Center. Chef Challenge is a culinary experience with a little bit of friendly competition as some of the area’s most celebrated chefs and restaurants come together to fight hunger in our community. The event allows Feeding the Gulf Coast to continue and innovate its hunger-relief programs and services that provide meals to those in need in our area. Feeding the Gulf Coast is currently seeking chef participants, sponsorships, and silent auction donors for the event, and tickets are available.