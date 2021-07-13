Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce kicks off ‘Courageous Conversations’ series

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, the three part ‘Courageous Conversations’ series kicks off presented by the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce. Here to give us a preview of this week’s discussion and the series as a whole is the Chamber’s CEO Adele Lyons.

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EconomyTuscaloosa News

Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama wins Chamber of the Year award

The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama has earned the title of 2021 Chamber of the Year. The award, given by the Alexandria, Virginia-based Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, was announced Tuesday during the association's virtual Chamber Innovation Summit. “Being named Chamber of the Year by our international association...
Commerce, MOhowellcountynews.com

Mtn View Chamber of Commerce Contest Winner

The Mountain View Chamber of Commerce held a 4th of July decorating contest. Votes were counted on Facebook. Participating businesses were Dragonfly Bed and Breakfast, Angel Garden, and West Plains Bank- Liberty Branch. The winner was West Plains Bank with 61 likes.
Tourismwxxv25.com

Gulf Coast tourism on the rise

It looks like tourism is booming on the Gulf Coast. Coastal Mississippi says the tri-county coastal region is experiencing a major rise in visitation and a vast increase in 2021 tourism numbers. According to Coastal Mississippi, tourism numbers for the first five months of 2021 are higher or beginning to...
Politicscolumbiabusinessreport.com

S.C. Chamber of Commerce recognizes 3 state leaders

A congressman, an executive and a brigadier general are being honored with the S.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards. Rep. James Clyburn has been named the public servant of the year, while Sonoco president and CEO Howard Coker is the business leader of the year and Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. the recipient of the Sgt. William Jasper Freedom Award.
Gulfport, MSwxxv25.com

USM launches Gulf Blue Initiative

Powering the blue economy, University of Southern Mississippi unveils an innovative project to advance economic development and coastal resilience. The launch of Gulf Blue helps place Mississippi on the global scale for blue economy related work. With this new initiative, USM is opening the door for higher paying jobs, student...
Gulfport, MSWLOX

Gulfport dealership owner selected to lead state association

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A local Toyota franchise owner is shifting into a new gear. Jonathan Allen, owner of J. Allen Toyota in Gulfport, was elected the new chairman of the Mississippi Automobile Dealers Association. “I am looking forward to leading MADA as chairman of the board,” said Allen. MADA...
Biloxi, MSWLOX

Gate hours change at Keesler AFB

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Air Force Base is changing operating hours at two gates that service members, staff, and retirees use to get on base. The main gate at White Avenue will only be open for incoming traffic from 5:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. each day. After 8:30 in...
Edwardsville, ILMetro East Sun

EDWARDSVILLE-GLEN CARBON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: Art of Pivoting: Flexible Business Model Strategies (POWER UP Series Session 4) on July 21

Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Event Name: Art of Pivoting: Flexible Business Model Strategies (POWER UP Series Session 4) Event Type(s): Chamber Event. Description:. $15 PER SESSION PER PERSON. (TOTAL OF 5 SESSIONS) A Zoom meeting link will be emailed to registered attendees prior to...
Advocacybaybusinessnews.com

Feeding The Gulf Coast To Host Chef Challenge

Feeding the Gulf Coast announced that it will be hosting the 22nd annual Chef Challenge: A Challenge to End Hunger on September 16. This year’s event, presented by The Hiller Companies, will be held at the Mobile Convention Center. Chef Challenge is a culinary experience with a little bit of friendly competition as some of the area’s most celebrated chefs and restaurants come together to fight hunger in our community. The event allows Feeding the Gulf Coast to continue and innovate its hunger-relief programs and services that provide meals to those in need in our area. Feeding the Gulf Coast is currently seeking chef participants, sponsorships, and silent auction donors for the event, and tickets are available.
Bay Saint Louis, MSwxxv25.com

Cocktail class tomorrow night at 100 Men Hall

100 Men Hall is an African American landmark in Bay St. Louis built back in 1922 and nearly 130 years later, it’s still housing events. It’s still run by the same non-profit that started even before that way back in 1894. We’ve got a guest from that non-profit, Rachel Dangermond...
Economywxxv25.com

Gulf Coast Big Rig Truck Show returns to the Coast

After being put on hold last year due to COVID-19, the Gulf Coast Big Rig Truck Show is set to be back and better than ever starting this Friday. In studio with more about the event is Jim McCleney, the director of marketing for the show.
Gulfport, MSWLOX

Hancock Whitney closing several branch locations this fall

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The coronavirus pandemic has impacted another industry here on the Gulf Coast. Hancock Whitney Bank announced it will close seven of its South Mississippi locations in October of this year. When asked why Hancock Whiney is closing branches, Paul Maxwell told WLOX News that increased use...
Mississippi StateOnlyInYourState

Tishomingo State Park Is The Single Best State Park In Mississippi And It’s Just Waiting To Be Explored

There are a lot of great state parks in Mississippi. However, only one can be the best, and according to Travel and Leisure, that distinction goes to Tishomingo State Park. It’s not hard to see why the park was picked. It boasts some of the most unique terrain in the entire state – and that’s in addition to all the typical state park perks. With so much to offer, it’s the perfect place for your next outdoor adventure.
Museumswxxv25.com

Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum receives new C-130 replica

After having to postpone the arrival of the Lil Bill C-130 replica plane due to transportation challenges, the replica plane has finally arrived at its new home. Getting Lil Bill loaded up and moved out of Keesler Air Force Base wasn’t an easy task, but now the C-130 replica sits in its new home at the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum.

Comments / 0

Community Policy