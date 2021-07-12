Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cannes Review: Evolution Falters But Shows Promise for Kornél Mundruczó

By Rory O'Connor
thefilmstage.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA triptych of interconnected stories form Evolution, which begins at the end of the liberation of Auschwitz, in 1945, skips forward to an apartment in Budapest circa the 1990s, and ends in present-day Berlin. As blunt as its title, it proposes the back-of-a-napkin theory on how prejudice has evolved in those eight decades and, in a macro way, perhaps how Germany itself has. The director is Kornél Mundruczó, a Hungarian filmmaker who—alongside his frequent collaborator and co-screenwriter Kata Wéber—has attained a certain auteur status for blending such tidy allegories with incredibly realized cinematic bombast—White God (2014), Jupiter’s Moon (2017), and Pieces of a Woman (2020).

thefilmstage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kornél Mundruczó
Person
Lili Monori
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Auschwitz#Cannes Review#Hungarian#Muslim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Movies
Country
Germany
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘In Front of Your Face’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

A former actress and a film director meet in a café in the latest from South Korea's Hong Sangsoo. Small is beautiful and luminous in In Front of Your Face (Dangsin-Eolgul-Apeseo), the 11th film of South Korean writer-director Hong Sangsoo to be invited to Cannes. An easy film to overlook in its subtlety, it recounts a day in the life of a middle-aged actress who, on the pregnant cusp between life and death, agrees to meet a rather foolish film director in a cafe. Typical of Hong’s work, the laid-back anti-storytelling lets daily life flow slowly by without incident, until a revelatory twist in the last act gives the film its meaning. It will certainly appeal to his festival fan base but neophytes beware: It takes patience to get to hidden truths, and even so they are about as clear as a Zen koan.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

‘Casablanca Beats’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

Stories of young talents working their way to maturity and success via classes in music/dance/poetry etc. have become their own genre, and a pretty dull one by now. But director Nabil Ayouch gets it right in Casablanca Beats, communicating the creative excitement of hip-hop from the Moroccan ghetto, where a dedicated former rapper teaches it with cool, focused passion. It’s the first of Ayouch’s features to land in Cannes competition (Horses of God played in Un Certain Regard, Much Loved in Directors’ Fortnight) and its mix of political messaging and rousing songs should rally both critics and audiences.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Feathers’: Cannes Review

Unsettling, wry drama/comedy from Egypt is the winner of the 2021 Critics’ Week top prize at Cannes. Dir/scr: Omar El Zohairy. France/Egypt/The Netherlands, Greece. 2021. 115 mins. For a film about men and chickens, Feathers reveals a lot about women and Egyptian society. Omar El Zohairy’s darkly humorous debut feature...
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: Aya Affectingly Shows the Erosion of a Culture Through Climate Change

Living on the beaches of the Atlantic Ocean would be a dream to many. Not only is the view beautiful, but one’s ability to live a simple life can often be a welcome reprieve from the hustle and bustle of a city and its potential for disaster through culture shock and excess. The unfortunate truth of the world in which we currently live, however, is that nothing is simple anymore. Climate change has rendered coastal towns like the one in which Aya (Marie-Josée Degny Kokora) resides with her mother and baby brother almost unhabitable. The tide has moved so far inland that a cemetery that was once a two-hour walk from the shoreline is suddenly being destroyed by its unyielding pull. Not even their ancestors are safe.
MoviesDeadline

Kornél Mundruczó & Kata Wéber: Why ‘Evolution’ Was The Perfect Follow-Up To ‘Pieces Of A Woman’ – Cannes Studio

In Pieces of a Woman—the Kornél Mundruczó-directed and Kata Wéber-penned film for which its lead Vanessa Kirby was Oscar nominated—Ellen Burstyn’s character describes surviving the holocaust as a baby. Now, in the filmmaking pair’s latest feature Evolution debuting at Cannes, they expand upon that theme with a three-act story examining different generations.
Movieswhbl.com

Cannes film ‘Paris 13th district’ shows another side of the French capital

(Reuters) – French director Jacques Audiard’s new film “Paris 13th district” (“Les Olympiades”) does not show the Eiffel Tower, Haussmann buildings or the River Seine. He trains his lens instead on the brutalist apartment towers of the 13th arrondissement, known as the Chinatown of Paris, where he once lived. With...
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Review: Nanni Moretti’s ‘Three Floors’

Sorrow mounts to the exclusion of everything else in Three Floors (Tre Piani), a decade-spanning account of the ongoing misfortunes of multiple families residing in a comfortable Roman apartment complex. From the opening scene, writer-director. , adapting a best-selling novel by Israeli writer Eshkol Nevo, has chosen to focus only...
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Review: ‘Petrov’s Flu’

Watching the tumultuous and punishing Russian extravaganza Petrov’s Flu is like suffering a physical assault in a dark alley, or having a load of garbage jammed down your throat and piled on top of you until you just can’t take it anymore. Experimental theater bad boy and 2018 Cannes competition Leto entrant Kirill Serebrennikov takes a throw-in-everything-including-the-kitchen sink approach to painting an appallingly bleak portrait of modern Russian life. It’s arresting for a while, but you get the feeling that nothing would ever be enough for the filmmaker, that he’d still be exposing the excesses and crimes and corruption if he could.
MoviesScreendaily

‘The Tsugua Diaries’: Cannes Review

Miguel Gomes and Maureen Fazendeiro deliver .the oddest, most playful product of lockdown cinema. Dirs. Maureen Fazendeiro, Miguel Gomes. Portugal. 2021. 102 mins. ‘Tsugua’ is not a place, it’s more a state of being – and it’s also the word ‘August’ in reverse. It gives its name to a film made largely in August – in Portuguese, ‘Agosto’, hence the original title Diários de Otsoga – by experimentally minded duo Maureen Fazendeiro and Miguel Gomes. Fazendeiro is known for her documentaries (Black Sun, Motu Maeva) while Gomes has become a festival favourite with his hybrid fictions (The Arabian Nights, Our Beloved Month of August). So, given their respective approaches, it’s fair to be perplexed about the specific nature of their very ludic collaboration – which could be seen as a either a documentary about the making of a fiction film, or a fiction about a documentary, or both. Either way, this intensely meta, but very laidback experiment in COVID-era cinema is one of the more idiosyncratic highlights in this year’s Directors Fortnight, and while it’s too wilfully esoteric to have the niche commerciality of previous Gomes films like Tabu, festivals should take to it warmly.
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Review: ‘The Divide’

It’s not on the level of M*A*S*H or The Hospital, but The Divide (La Fracture) keeps you on your toes with its frenetic look at a besieged Paris emergency room hospital staff as, along with its regular patients, it tries to cope with the many people injured during a Yellow Vests protest that gets out of hand in late 2019. The French will naturally respond more directly than will foreigners to this fast-moving drama, which is peppered with some zinging dark humor, but politics take a back seat to logistical and human issues in this black comedy-laden Cannes title that ran in competition.
MoviesTelegraph

Memoria, Cannes review: Tilda Swinton stars in a mesmerising cosmic mystery

Dir: Apichatpong Weerasethakul; Starring: Tilda Swinton, Juan Pablo Urrego, Jeanne Balibar, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Elkin Díaz, Agnes Brekke. Cert TBC, 136 mins. Many films have been made about things that go bump in the night, but Memoria may be the first about the actual bump itself – a dense, round, metallic thud that reverberates through a bedroom in Bogotá, Colombia, just before daybreak. The room’s occupant is Jessica Holland (Tilda Swinton), a British botanist from Medellín, and she rises blearily, her hair silhouetted against the stifled grey-pink light pushing through the curtains. What was the noise? A burglar? Nearby building work? Jessica rises and walks slowly to her desk, and as the camera follows her movements it’s as if the room is still cohering around her. She sits down in a daze. In a nearby parking lot, one by one car alarms mysteriously begin to blare, then just as mysteriously switch off.
Moviesimdb.com

A Family Suffocates In ‘The Restless’ [Cannes Review]

There is a moment of genuine tension at the very beginning of Joachim Lafosse’s “The Restless” that is worth your attention. Damien (Damien Bonnard), is swimming with his son Amine off a boat on the rocky French coast. They are headed back to shore when Damien suddenly stops the boat and jumps back into the water.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Hold Me Tight’: Cannes Review

Mathieu Amalric adapts and directs this demanding arthouse film about loss and abandonment starring Vicky Krieps. Dir/scr: Mathieu Amalric. France. 2021. 97 mins. French multi-hyphenate Mathieu Amalric makes a solid addition to what has been an eclectic career as director with this adaptation of a 2003 stage play by Claudine Galea. Starring Vicky Krieps as a mother who may or may not have abandoned her family, it’s a tragedy of sorts, one that at times is almost too dark to bear. But there are moments too when Hold Me Tight achieves something quite remarkable, blurring the line between reality and imaginings to burrow into the heart of grief and loss in ways that are also life-affirming. Writing solo for the first time in eight full-length films, Amalric proves that he can deliver a rivetting screenplay.
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Review: ‘The Restless’

Belgian director Joachim Lafosse wakes up the Cannes Film Festival competition with The Restless (Les Intranquilles), a story about a man who can’t sleep. Damien (an excellent Damien Bonnard) is bipolar, and prone to manic episodes. During these, he goes without rest for days on end, rushing around trying to fix and do everything. He lives in a comfortable country home with his young son Amine (Gabriel Merz Chammah) and his caring wife Leïla (Leïla Bekhti), who makes furniture in a workshop on the premises. Damien has his own workshop: he is a successful painter, a job that seems to suit his temperament. But when he goes into what we learn is yet another manic episode, and refuses to take his medication, Leïla is at the end of her tether.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Belle’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

Perhaps the most ambitious film to date by Japanese animator Mamoru Hosoda, which he himself describes as “the one I’ve been waiting to make,” Belle alternates between a quiet little town where its painfully insecure heroine lives and an exciting, wildly imaginative futureworld that takes your breath away with its beauty. Unfortunately, this enchanting virtual universe is only an Internet pipe dream where people take refuge in idealized avatars to escape the pain of the real world.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: In Front of Your Face is an Emotional Step Forward for Hong Sangsoo

By evidence, Hong Sangsoo may never make an Oki’s Movie or Hill of Freedom-type work again; our maestro is shooting for bigger emotional game. It’s fascinating to observe how idiosyncratic directors make their way towards the arthouse mainstream. With Hong, arguably, it’s come from two sources: less of a rigid fixation on male vanity, neurosis, and inebriation, coupled with plot summaries you could describe in a brief, eloquent sentence. Oki’s Movie, for instance, approaches a Faulkner-esque writer with its digressive intricacy; The Day He Arrives is like a fractal Groundhog Day. This is well-rehearsed, but there’s something to be said for emotional transparency and an examination of things “as they are,” to paraphrase dialogue from In Front of Your Face’s lead character. Another well-rehearsed question: are we yet again in self-portraiture mode, for someone with a Dorian Gray-like attic full of them?
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: Gaspar Noé Returns with the Devastating and Sincere Vortex

Stories from multiple perspectives have been onscreen at least since Rashomon, but even the great Akira Kurosawa might have found something to like in the new Gaspar Noé. The agent provocateur returns to remind us that death is inevitable and rarely dignified. His newest film is Vortex and it takes place in Paris, specifically the apartment of a married couple on the final furlongs of life. It opens on the pair enjoying an evening on the balcony: life is “a dream within a dream,” the husband says, quoting Poe, before continuing, “I’m one foot in the grave… a wilted rose.” The mind wanders to Jean-Louis Trintignant and Emmanuel Riva in Amour, another story of wilting roses in the French capitol. (For once, though, Haneke looks the sentimentalist.)
Beauty & Fashionthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: Where Is Anne Frank is an Imaginative Yet Trite Animation

The Israeli director Ari Folman rose to international fame at Cannes, where his feted Waltz With Bashir was a rare animated film that competed for the Palme d’Or. Its daring use of rotoscope imagery to explore trauma in the Lebanon War might have led to assume something equally provocative in exploring the horrors of the Holocaust.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: The Year of the Everlasting Storm is a Creative Look at Globally Unifying Trauma

Anthology films like The Year of the Everlasting Storm, wherein a flurry of esteemed directors create short segments tethered to a common theme, lack a strong track record. Take the Cities of Love series (Paris, New York, Rio, and Berlin), September 11, or To Each His Own Cinema. All have memorable, if not masterful, pieces. But it doesn’t matter how many noteworthy names are involved or how great some shorts might be—the collective feature experience often falls prey to a certain disjointedness endemic to the territory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy