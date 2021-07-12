Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB All-Star Game 2021 lineups: Yankees’ Aaron Judge bats cleanup, Angels’ Shohei Ohtani leads off AND starts on the mound

Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is batting cleanup for the American League in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. But all anyone cares about is the guy batting leadoff. Tampa Bay Rays manger Kevin Cash announced Monday that Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani sits atop the starting lineup for the AL. And here’s the best part: Ohtani also will be the starting pitcher for the American League.

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
137K+
Followers
65K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideo Nomo
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Juan Marichal
Person
Ubaldo Jiménez
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Esteban Loaiza
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Félix Hernández
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Xander Bogaerts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Mlb All Star Game#The American League#Tampa Bay Rays#Major League#The All Star Game#Japanese#Asian#Nl#The D R Lrb Al#Rbi#Tor#Bos#Ss 321#Nyy#Rf 282#3b 282#Bal#Cf 314#Sb Los Angeles Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Yankees won the Anthony Rizzo trade. Here’s why.

1B Anthony Rizzo was traded from the Chicago Cubs to the New York Yankees on Thursday, in exchange for Yankees’ prospects RHP Alexander Vizcaino (NYY No. 9 prospect per @MLBPipeline) and OF Kevin Alcantara (No. 12). Chicago is also paying for the remainder of Rizzo’s 2021 salary. If that seems...
MLBYardbarker

Shohei Ohtani All-Star merchandise was an incredibly big seller

There’s no question that Shohei Ohtani was the focus of MLB’s All-Star festivities in 2021. Not only does it show in the coverage of the event, but it clearly translated to merchandise sales, too. According to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, Ohtani accounted for 28 percent of all...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Here’s why Aaron Judge was removed from the Yankees line-up

The New York Yankees mysteriously scratched Aaron Judge from the lineup before Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. It was a strange Wednesday night in Florida for the Yankees. First, they scratched outfielder Aaron Judge ahead of their game with the Rays. Then they traded a load of prospects...
MLBNBC Sports

Manny Ramirez amazed by Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani

Manny Ramirez was must-see TV whenever he stepped up onto the diamond. Between his "Manny Being Manny" antics and his status as one of the most feared right-handed hitters ever, few players have provided more entertainment than the former Boston Red Sox slugger. But when it comes to Shohei Ohtani,...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Giants decide fate of ex-Yankees outfielder Mike Tauchman

So much for a San Francisco treat. Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers from the best licensed NJ sports betting sites. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports “The #SFGiants will have All-Star shortstop Brandon Crawford back today along with starter Aaron Sanchez from the injured lists. OF Mike Tauchman designated for assignment while RHP John Brebbia optioned to Triple-A.”
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Joey Votto, Patrick Sandoval, Daulton Varsho

Friday represents the final chance for MLB teams to make a trade. While the waiver wire remains open for fantasy managers beyond July, time is also running out on them to add some unheralded difference-makers. The top hitter and pitcher highlighted have appeared here multiple times before. Both will no...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees Are Reportedly Targeting Another Slugger Trade

The New York Yankees are reportedly making a run after one of the top sluggers in the National League. According to Joel Sherman on the New York Post, Washington Nationals slugger Kyle Schwarber is expected to be traded ahead of Friday’s deadline. And yes, the Yankees reportedly have interest. They’re not alone, though. The Blue Jays and Red Sox may also be in the mix.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees’ Luke Voit getting lots of trade interest

Yankees first baseman Luke Voit has been getting trade interest from the teams the front office is in trade talks with, according to the YES Network’s Jack Curry on Twitter. Of course, assessing Voit’s value could be difficult. The slugger has been on the injured list since July 16 with left knee inflammation. It’s his third injured list stint of the year.
Sportsbardown.com

Shohei Ohtani's All-Star jersey is being auctioned off for... 45 times the next highest jersey!!!!

Shohei Ohtani made history at the All-Star game and instead of sending his jersey to the Hall of Fame, it’s been auctioned off to charity instead…. Joe Pompliano reported that a number of jerseys are being auctioned off from the event and Ohtani’s is going for… wait for it… 45 TIMES THE NEXT CLOSEST PLAYER. That honour belonged to Fernando Tatis Jr., and his still went for $2,500.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mariners fend off late rally by Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Kyle Seager and Mitch Haniger homered, Chris Flexen pitched seven strong innings and the Seattle Mariners held off a late rally to defeat the host Los Angeles Angels 6-5 on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif. Flexen (9-3) won his fourth straight decision and defeated the Angels for the second time...
MLBwcn247.com

LEADING OFF: MLB home run leader Ohtani on mound at Oakland

Major league home run leader Shohei Ohtani is set to pitch for the Angels in his first outing since tossing a perfect first inning in the All-Star Game. The two-way star hit his 34th home run Sunday in a 7-4 loss to Seattle. Ohtani is 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA. He is scheduled to start on Monday night when Los Angeles begins a six-game road trip in Oakland.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Blasts 34th homer of season

Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a pair of walks Sunday against Seattle. Ohtani crushed a Paul Sewald offering to right-center in the ninth inning for his major-league leading 34th home run of the year, and his ninth in the last 15 games. He's now slashing .277/.363/.688 in 358 plate appearances this season, adding 74 RBI and 12 stolen bases (16 attempts). Ohtani is tentatively slated to make a pair of road starts on mound next week, facing Oakland on Monday and Minnesota on Sunday.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Angels' Shohei Ohtani makes first start of second half vs. A's

Right-hander Shohei Ohtani will make his first start of the second half at the same site as the first start of his Major League Baseball career when he gets the ball for the visiting Los Angeles Angels in the opener of a two-game series against the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Jarren Duran Bats Seventh In MLB Debut

Did Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Get Booed During MLB All-Star Game Introductions?. Update (5:15 p.m. ET): Thursday night’s Red Sox vs. Yankees game has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests. Original story (4:30 p.m. ET): Jarren Duran will debut in the pressure cooker that is Red Sox vs. Yankees.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Duels it out in no-decision

Ohtani allowed three hits and a walk while striking out eight over six scoreless innings Monday in a no-decision against the Athletics. He also went 1-for-4 with a double. Ohtani traded zeroes on the scoreboard with opposing starter Cole Irvin for six innings. His brilliant effort went to waste in the seventh, when Steve Cishek allowed three runs on one swing of the bat. The Athletics threatened to score on a few occasions, but Ohtani was able to shut the door on them each time. He induced 14 swinging strikes and notched at least eight strikeouts for the first time in nearly a month. The 27-year-old two-way superstar owns a 3.21 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 36:4 K:BB over 73 innings, and he tentatively lines up for a favorable matchup against the Rockies at the beginning of next week.
MLBNBC Chicago

MLB Star Ohtani Donates HR Derby Earnings to Angels' Staff

Shohei Ohtani donated his earnings from this week's Home Run Derby to members of the Los Angeles Angels' support staff. According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Ohtani donated the $150,000 he received to more than a couple dozen people, including clubhouse staff, trainers and members of the media relations department.

Comments / 0

Community Policy