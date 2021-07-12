MLB All-Star Game 2021 lineups: Yankees’ Aaron Judge bats cleanup, Angels’ Shohei Ohtani leads off AND starts on the mound

Ohtani allowed three hits and a walk while striking out eight over six scoreless innings Monday in a no-decision against the Athletics. He also went 1-for-4 with a double. Ohtani traded zeroes on the scoreboard with opposing starter Cole Irvin for six innings. His brilliant effort went to waste in the seventh, when Steve Cishek allowed three runs on one swing of the bat. The Athletics threatened to score on a few occasions, but Ohtani was able to shut the door on them each time. He induced 14 swinging strikes and notched at least eight strikeouts for the first time in nearly a month. The 27-year-old two-way superstar owns a 3.21 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 36:4 K:BB over 73 innings, and he tentatively lines up for a favorable matchup against the Rockies at the beginning of next week.