MLB All-Star Game 2021 lineups: Yankees’ Aaron Judge bats cleanup, Angels’ Shohei Ohtani leads off AND starts on the mound
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is batting cleanup for the American League in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. But all anyone cares about is the guy batting leadoff. Tampa Bay Rays manger Kevin Cash announced Monday that Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani sits atop the starting lineup for the AL. And here’s the best part: Ohtani also will be the starting pitcher for the American League.www.nj.com
