HOPE For Bereaved has been helping Central New Yorkers cope with loss for more than 40 years but the COVID-19 pandemic has really increased their need. The organization is responding to the community by offering even more programs for families who’ve lost loved ones to COVID-19, and stretching into new parts of the region. Margie Nye says that the new initiatives are a way to help those cope and grieve during a time when they felt like they couldn’t.