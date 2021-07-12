Worline top runner in New Castle’s Hogback Hustle 5K
Former Glenwood Springs High School track and cross country athlete Emily Worline outpaced the 54-runner field for the Hogback Hustle 5K Saturday in New Castle. Coming off her sophomore year at Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Worline was neck-and-neck with top male finisher Ethan Poland through the steady uphill portion of the race along east Castle Valley Boulevard before making a break on the downhill side.www.postindependent.com
