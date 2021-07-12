Cancel
New Castle, CO

Worline top runner in New Castle’s Hogback Hustle 5K

By Staff Report
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Glenwood Springs High School track and cross country athlete Emily Worline outpaced the 54-runner field for the Hogback Hustle 5K Saturday in New Castle. Coming off her sophomore year at Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Worline was neck-and-neck with top male finisher Ethan Poland through the steady uphill portion of the race along east Castle Valley Boulevard before making a break on the downhill side.

www.postindependent.com

