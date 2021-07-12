Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

First Look at the CLOT x Nike Air Max 1 ‘K.O.D. Solar Red’

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Edison Chen’s best sneaker collaborations with his brand CLOT was on the Air Max 1. Recognizing this, CLOT and Nike are back with another AM1 collaboration, this time the pair will come highlighted in ‘Solar Red.’. The two initially released their Air Max 1 collaboration in 2006 and...

www.sneakerfiles.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison Chen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clot#The Air Max 1#Solar Red#Chinese#Juicestore Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Nike
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Apparelsneakernews.com

Eleven Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines from July 3rd to July 9th

Over the last seven months, dozens of sneakers have both released and been teased. And to commemorate passing the half-way mark of the year (July 2nd), the Sneaker News editorial team put together two lists: The Top 10 Sneakers of 2021 (So Far) and The Top 10 Most Anticipate Sneakers for the Rest of 2021 (So Far).
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 "Twist" Officially Unveiled: Photos & Release Date

Michael Jordan has worn some underappreciated sneakers over the years, including the Air Jordan 12. This shoe came out back in 1997 and it gave birth to some incredible colorways that were worn during big moments. I mean, who can forget the Chicago black and red model which eventually got nicknamed the "Flu Games" following the '97 NBA Finals? Needless to say, this is a shoe that deserves a lot more love, and over the past few years, Jordan Brand has attempted to give this shoe more colorways, mostly to great success.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 "Tiffany Blue" Coming In 2022: First Look

One of the most beloved Air Jordan silhouettes of all time is the 6 and for good reason. It is the very first shoe that Michael Jordan won an NBA championship in, and over the years, the sneaker has been given a plethora of incredible colorways that have stood the test of time. As the years go by, Jordan Brand continues to bring out new offerings and fans are always excited to get their hands on a pair or two. In 2022, the trend is set to continue marching forward, and thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we now have a fresh look at a new model.
Shoppinghouseofheat.co

The Air Max 96 II Joins Nike’s Winterized Ripstop Range

As we move slowly but surely into Autumn and Winter, Nike is preparing us for the treacherous weather ahead. Now the Air Max 96 II joins the retooled winterized lineup, following the lead of the Air Max 97 and Air Max 90 in delivering a ripstop-laden black, white and red release.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Nike’s Air Max 90 “Lucha Libre” Nods to Mexican Wrestling

Nike’s Air Max 90 surfaced today in a special mismatched offering dubbed, “Lucha Libre” which celebrates the sport of Mexican Wrestling. Somehow someway, Nike is able to make things interesting. Take for example the Air Max 90, which debuted in 1990, well over 30 years ago yet still as relevant as ever. With new colorways, upgrades, makeovers, and other additions to the sneaker, great renditions have been created over the years which will now include this “Lucha Libre” rendition.
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Goes Greyscale Right In Time For Fall

Simplicity is often misconstrued as lazy — especially when it comes to collaborations. But GRs have free reign over neutral palettes, often relying on Triple White and Triple Black colorways for easy sales. This pair of Air Max 90s, however, goes a bit against the grain, adding a slight tint to its latest greyscale debut.
Apparelsneakernews.com

A “Blood Orange” Nike Air Max 97 Joins The Expansive “First Use” Collection

Meant to celebrate the swoosh logo’s 50th anniversary, Nike Sportswear’s “First Use” collection has panned out to be one of the category’s most expansive lineups of recent memory. Although the Nike Air Max 97 has previously appeared in the roster, it’s recently surfaced in a near tonal “Blood Orange”-reminiscent color.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Nike Near Fully Blacks Out This Air Max 97

With Spring having past and Summer nearly over, the bright pastel are slowly making their way out the door. Nike, appropriately, is following suit, opting to dress their latest Air Max 97 in a near fully blacked out colorway. Aesthetically, however, the pair is far off from the Triple Black...
ApparelSneakerFiles

Air Jordan 36 Releasing in ‘White Gold’

Recently, we showcased multiple color options of the Air Jordan 36 which are player exclusives for those that are taking part in the Olympics. However, we have another upcoming pair that comes highlighted in White and Gold. Looking closer, this Air Jordan 36 features White across the uppers while constructed...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Nike Air Huarache "SNKRS Day" is Adorned With Wild Cheetah Print

There’s a boatload of classic sneakers that have seen revivals on the market in 2021, and one that has been soaking up plenty of the spotlight is the Air Huarache. The classic silhouette — which was designed by the great Tinker Hatfield — has been offered in many a different colorway this year from collabs with Stüssy to original bring-backs, and now it’s being specially made in a new colorway that celebrates SNKRS Day.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Air Jordan Women’s OG Releasing in the ‘Pure Money’ Colorway

Jordan Brand will launch a new color option of the Air Jordan Women’s which will come in the classic ‘Pure Money’ colorway. As you can see, this pair comes highlighted with White leather throughout while Metallic Silver adorns the mid-panel. Next, Black appears on the Jumpman on the tongue, insoles, and pods on the outsole. Finally, we have more White which lands on the tongue, laces, and the rest of the branding.
Shoppinghypebeast.com

Nike Air Max BW "Black Violet" Flips a Classic

‘s Air Max BW “Persian Violet” is one of the most notable Air Max silhouettes from the first half of the ’90s, and now it’s getting remixed with a new “Black Violet” colorway. Retaining all the signature purple details from its OG counterpart but turning down the hues a few notches, the Air Max BW “Black Violet” supplies an undeniably elegant interpretation of Tinker Hatfield‘s masterful 1991 design.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Nike ACG’s Retro Air Mowabb Returns This Year

The Air Mowabb turns thirty years old this year, and to this day it remains one of the most beloved Nike ACG sneakers. Luckily for us, the Swoosh is getting ready to treat us to a retro release for the anniversary, starting with the classic “Rattan” look. Nike’s ACG archives...
Beauty & Fashionjustfreshkicks.com

Nike Reveals 2021’s Air Max Model

Although we’re half way through the year, Nike has revealed their new Air Max 2021 that comes constructed with at least 20% recycled materials. Every year fans look forward to newly updated silhouettes hitting the market and this year Nike has a brand new Air Max 2021 set to debut in August. while the new model will be featured in a variety of different colors, this offering sports a Ghost, Ashen Slate, Obsidian Mist, and Obsidian colorway. Across the nylon and mesh design, Ashen Slate covers the majority of the shoe’s base and overlays while Obsidian paints Nike Swoosh branding and the heel tab. New additions to the Air Max silhouette are found at the bottom with a fresh new Aur Unit and a cored-out foam midsole for a much lighter feel. Along with a futuristic design and a handful of updated features, the Air Max 2021 will look to be a major hit this second half of the year.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

First Look: Pass~Port x Nike SB Dunk High “Workboot”

Pass~Port x Nike SB will be teaming up for a Dunk High offering that mimics the everyday workboot. Australia’s Pass~Port will be getting their very own Nike collaboration later this year with the team over at Nike SB. While the silhouette has seen a handful of collaborations over the last couple of months, the trend continues with this one dedicated to the everyday workboot. Featuring durable materials of its own, the sneaker comes constructed in nylon, suede, and leather in tones of green, brown, and golden harvest. Along with hiking-inspired laces and metal eyelets, a farmer-themed Nike Swoosh ankle logo, and double branded tongue labels, the duo goes even further to add brown graphics to the rubber outsole to mimic clumps of dirt after a hard day.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Official Look: sacai x Nike Blazer Low “Iron Grey”

Sacai and Nike don’t look to ever be letting up with another leak surfacing today that shows an upcoming Blazer Low in an “Iron Grey” makeover. With a handful of releases in the vault waiting for a 2021 release, sacai and Nike appear to be all in on the production of other models and colorways as of late. While we just saw Fragment get added into the fun for an LDWaffle, it looks like the duo remains strong by themselves for this Blazer Low.
Apparelhouseofheat.co

Nike Antes Up Their Sustainability Efforts with the Air Max Terrascape Plus

The beloved Nike Air Max Plus is getting a design overhaul for Holiday 2021, further delving into their sustainability mission with the new Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus a. As per Complex, the shoe is said to boast recycled polyester on the upper, as well as an outsole comprised of 10 percent Grind Rubber, a material the company makes from factory waste and recycled shoes. Though the silhouette retains its signature aggressive shape, there are obvious alterations to its overlays. The typically thin vein overlays are replaced with a thickset, study cage not too dissimilar to that found on the VaporMax Plus, seen here sprouting from a higher rise lateral guard. Heel and toe overlays change shape, too, with the former reaching a tad further around to the profile side, and the toe’s plastic replaced with a shorter textile tact. There is said to be two debut colorways coming later this year, with the pictured white/blue option joined by a yet-to-be-sighted beige-based pair.
ApparelSole Collector

First Look at the New Patta x Air Max 1 Releasing This Year

One of the stores that helped make Nike Air Max sneakers coveted in the late 2000s and 2010s is linking back up with the Swoosh for a new project. Amsterdam retailer Patta is set to release a new set of Air Max 1 sneakers soon, and today we have a first look via images shared by Twitter user @StashedSNKRS. The pair pictured is said to be one of two styles on the way, this one coming in Metallic Silver/Monarch/Pure Platinum while a second colorway is expected to feature similar blocking in Metallic Silver/Noise Aqua/Pure Platinum. The early information comes courtesy of @pyleaks, which is also listing an expected retail price of $160 for the pairs.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Nike Air Max 90

Taking after the classic Nike Air Max BW “Persian Violet”. The designer’s deconstructed and reconstructed sneakers celebrate the human touch. The Air Jordan 1 "Electro Orange" Electrifies This Week's Best Footwear Drops. The AURALEE x New Balance 550, Prada x adidas A+P LUNA ROSSA 21 and the Xbox x Space...

Comments / 0

Community Policy