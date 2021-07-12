First Look at the CLOT x Nike Air Max 1 ‘K.O.D. Solar Red’

Although we’re half way through the year, Nike has revealed their new Air Max 2021 that comes constructed with at least 20% recycled materials. Every year fans look forward to newly updated silhouettes hitting the market and this year Nike has a brand new Air Max 2021 set to debut in August. while the new model will be featured in a variety of different colors, this offering sports a Ghost, Ashen Slate, Obsidian Mist, and Obsidian colorway. Across the nylon and mesh design, Ashen Slate covers the majority of the shoe’s base and overlays while Obsidian paints Nike Swoosh branding and the heel tab. New additions to the Air Max silhouette are found at the bottom with a fresh new Aur Unit and a cored-out foam midsole for a much lighter feel. Along with a futuristic design and a handful of updated features, the Air Max 2021 will look to be a major hit this second half of the year.