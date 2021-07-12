Check It Out: The Night Always Comes by Willy Vlautin

This is Kelsey Patterson with the Sioux City Public Library and you’re listening to Check It Out. Today, I’m recommending The Night Always Comes by Willy Vlautin. Barely 30, Lynette is exhausted. Saddled with bad credit and juggling multiple jobs (some illegally), she’s been diligently working to buy the house she lives in with her mother and developmentally disabled brother Kenny. Portland’s housing prices have nearly quadrupled in 15 years, and the owner is giving them a good deal. Lynette knows it’s their last best chance to own their own home—and obtain the security they’ve never had. While she has enough for the down payment, she needs her mother to cover the rest of the asking price. But a week before they’re set to sign the loan papers, her mother gets cold feet and backs out on her promise, pushing Lynette to her limits to find the money they need.