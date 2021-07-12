Postal Service Asks Court to Toss Vehicle Fleet Lawsuit

The United States Postal Service is about to get slower and more expensive. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says he’s approved a plan that says starting next month, the price of first-class stamps will rise from 55 cents to 58 cents, while the delivery time of first-class mail will drop from a guaranteed three days, to just 79 percent being delivered within three days. The change in delivery time for first-class mail will vary by zip code, but it seems the Western states, especially Nevada, will be most affected. Twenty one state attorneys general disapproved of the plan, and the Postal Regulatory Commission’s advisory opinion said the move would not bring “much improvement, if any, to the Postal Service’s current financial condition.” The changes for first-class stamps will take effect on August 29th. (Newser)
