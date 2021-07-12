Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Postal Service Asks Court to Toss Vehicle Fleet Lawsuit

By Eric Katz
GovExec.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Postal Service is asking a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit against it claiming the agency arbitrarily awarded a potentially multi-billion dollar contract to replace its vehicle fleet, arguing the plaintiff has not followed the proper procedure. In February, USPS awarded its fleet replacement contract to Oshkosh, tasking...

www.govexec.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Delivery#Us Postal Service#The U S Postal Service#Workhorse Group#The Justice Department#Court#Justice#Oshkosh#The Postal Service#Turkish#American#The Defense Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
USPS
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Industryfederalnewsnetwork.com

Postal Service trying to make customers more aware of where lags in mail delivery occur

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Mail delivery is like weird weather — everyone has their own theory about it. Now the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General has taken a step to make the public aware of what’s really going on with mail delivery, where it’s flagging and where it’s right on time. For more about the project, Inspector General Tammy Whitcomb joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.
Sun Chronicle

The U.S. Postal Service is failing us

Are we witnessing the quietly orchestrated demise of the United States Postal Service?. I have used the Postal Service regularly for the usual activities of paying bills, sending letters and cards, and sending packages such as books since approximately 1967. Only extremely rarely were bills not received or payments lost ... until approximately two months ago. At that time, to my surprise, Waste Management informed me that my payment had not been received. Subsequently month after that, the National Grid bill arrived showing that I had missed my June payment only for me to subsequently track down that I had never received my June bill in the mail. That same day someone else’s water bill was included in my mail (which I subsequently delivered to the Post Office for redelivery).
Congress & CourtsPicayune Item

Hyde-Smith calls for greater postal service accountability to customers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today stressed the need for greater accountability on the part of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) in light of persistent and increasing customer service complaints. Hyde-Smith, ranking member of the Senate Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee, cited problems experienced by...
U.S. PoliticsSalem News Online

Postal Service must figure it out before the holidays

Everyone remembers the chaos of last year’s holiday shipping, when packages sent before Thanksgiving didn’t arrive until well into the New Year — or for some, disappeared forever. A U.S. Senate hearing Tuesday focused on the United States Postal Service, and some of the budget and delivery woes it is still tackling.
Congress & CourtsWMDT.com

USPS Inspector General testifies on issues with mail service

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Local U.S. Senators held a hearing in the nation’s capital Tuesday to address issues with the United States Postal Service. U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen (Md.) and Chris Coons (Del.) met with the USPS’ Inspector General Tammy Whitcomb. The senators say they’ve been receiving thousands of complaints about mail delays from constituents. “For the last year, I’ve been hearing from thousands of constituents – thousands – about the slow postal delivery. I share their frustration and and their anger at this unacceptable situation,” said Sen. Van Hollen.
California StatePosted by
Reuters

Walmart secures dismissal of California data breach lawsuit

(Reuters) - A California federal judge has tossed a proposed privacy class action against Walmart Inc over an alleged data breach, finding the customer who sued the retailer still has not adequately pleaded his claims. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in Oakland on Wednesday closed the case, for good, after...
Plymouth, CAcbslocal.com

‘My Address Doesn’t Exist’: Rural Residents Struggle to Get Packages Delivered

PLYMOUTH (CBS13) – A Plymouth viewer says she struggles to get packages shipped to her, so she called Kurtis to investigate. Elizabeth Pinotti lives in a part of Amador County where the Postal Service requires her to use a p.o. box. Packages shipped through the Postal Service are no problem, but it’s a different story for private shippers like FedEx or UPS. Why is that?
Columbus, OHcwcolumbus.com

United States Postal Service hosting job fair in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The United States Postal Service will be hosting a job fair as it looks to fill 185 positions throughout Columbus. The job fair will be held on Friday, July 30, at the Columbus Main Post Office at 2323 Citygate Drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Posted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Alaska Native artist creates stamp for Postal Service

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Alaska Native artist Rico Worl said he jumped at the chance to create for the U.S. Postal Service a stamp he hopes will be a gateway for people to learn about his Tlingit culture. A ceremony marking the release of Worl's Raven Story stamp is...
Minnesota StateKanabec County Times Online

U.S. Postal Service continues spiral

DID YOU KNOWthere is one county in the State of Minnesota where graduating students in public and private schools get a two year free tuition to a community college?. The Frandsen Family Foundation announced recently two years at the Pine Technical and Community College will be free for those graduating from high school in 2021 and 2022 from Pine City High School and private high schools.
U.S. PoliticsFree Lance-Star

LETTER: Satisfied and thankful for the U.S. Postal Service

Recently, I’ve read some complaints regarding the U.S. Post Office. I notice that some of these letters, about what seems like the end of the world, are written by the same people. Sure the Post Office isn’t perfect. Then in these times, what is perfect, or operates at 100 percent?...
Bridgeton, NJPosted by
Rock 104.1

Cops: Bridgeton NJ Man Stole Over 8,000 Amazon Packages

Wondering what happened to that missing Amazon package that was supposed to have been delivered to your house?. It might be under a delivery contractor's bed, in his closet, in his basement, or in his garage. Or, somewhere else. Honestly, we have no idea where that package could be. According...
USPSgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Postal Service to Issue Backyard Games Forever Stamps

July 27, 2021 - The U.S. Postal Service will celebrate many popular games played by Americans of all ages with the issuance of the Backyard Games Forever stamps. News of these stamps is being shared with the hashtag #backyardgamesstamps. Who:. Judy de Torok, vice president, Corporate Affairs, U.S. Postal Service.
Politicsslashdot.org

EFF Sues US Postal Office For Records About Covert Social Media Spying Program

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service and its inspection agency seeking records about a covert program to secretly comb through online posts of social media users before street protests, raising concerns about chilling the privacy and expressive activity of internet users. From the press release:
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

Postal Service hosting drive-through job fair in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a drive-through job fair in Lansing. There, USPS employees will be sharing information and answering questions about how to apply for a job with the USPS. The event is free and open to the public. USPS has openings...
IndustryWTAX

Your mail is about to get slower, pricier

The United States Postal Service is about to get slower and more expensive. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says he’s approved a plan that says starting next month, the price of first-class stamps will rise from 55 cents to 58 cents, while the delivery time of first-class mail will drop from a guaranteed three days, to just 79 percent being delivered within three days. The change in delivery time for first-class mail will vary by zip code, but it seems the Western states, especially Nevada, will be most affected. Twenty one state attorneys general disapproved of the plan, and the Postal Regulatory Commission’s advisory opinion said the move would not bring “much improvement, if any, to the Postal Service’s current financial condition.” The changes for first-class stamps will take effect on August 29th. (Newser)

Comments / 1

Community Policy