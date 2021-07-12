Warner Bros. insists Mortal Kombat studio NetherRealm is not for sale

This would have given a very different feel to the original game, wouldn’t it? Imagine, instead of hearing that deep, bass growl that made some players jump the first time when they heard “FINISH HIM” or “FINISH HER”, Gilbert Gottfried had come squawking from the TV speakers instead. A lot of people probably would have laughed, but you can imagine that some folks would have tossed the game away rather than hear the famous comedian’s parrot-like screech coming at them at full volume. Without trying to offend Mr. Gottfried, this just wasn’t the type of role that a lot of people could see him performing, but for a gag, it’s definitely funny. Yet, for some reason, this techno-rock version of the Mortal Kombat theme kind of feels like it’s missing something, some crucial element in the music that just isn’t there. Maybe it’s my own hearing that’s going, but there’s some quality to the theme that doesn’t appear to show up in this video, even though the theme is still impressive and the music is on point otherwise. As one of the many that were there when Mortal Kombat became one of the biggest crazes in the country, it could also be that memory isn’t serving as well as it should, but oh well. The theme is still great even with the inclusion of Gilbert, whose very annoying voice has helped to make him one of the most noted comedians and actors of his time. In recent years he hasn’t exactly been quite as famous since one has to admit that the guy’s routine does get a bit old after a while, but he’s still someone that a lot of people tend to look to for a few laughs now and then, and he’s one of the many actors that people will still speak highly of since he did give people a big reason to laugh for a couple of decades.