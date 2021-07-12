Cancel
Video Games

Warner Bros. insists Mortal Kombat studio NetherRealm is not for sale

By Chris Moyse
Destructoid
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner/Discovery merger not a threat to NRS, says WB Games. Warner Bros. Games has iterated that Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm Studios is not to be sold off, despite recent and long-standing rumors to the contrary. In the wake of the Warner Bros./Discovery merger, it has been repeatedly reported that the...

Ed Boon
