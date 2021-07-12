Sparks Announce First North American Tour in Five Years
Sparks have scheduled their first full-scale North American tour in five years. The 17-date outing kicks off in early February with a pair of previously announced dates at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. Starting in March, the duo of Ron and Russell Mael will play shows across the US and Canada, including stops in San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, New York City, and Boston, before wrapping up on April 2nd in Toronto.consequence.net
