LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2021-- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today announced details for the first wave of its global brand experience centers. Starting in the first half of 2022, the company will open its inaugural center in Los Angeles, followed by a European center in Munich. Fisker Brand Experience Centers will offer prospective customers the opportunity to see and experience the company’s vehicles, as well as speak with product experts on hand.