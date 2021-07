While remastered, enhanced, and legendary editions of games are a dime a dozen (or rather $40-$70 a pop), there seems to be a new term surfacing for an updated version of critically-acclaimed game: director’s cuts. While director’s cuts are a cinema staple, allowing those at the helm of movies to customize a version as close to their original intent as possible, the notion is fairly new in games and—much like The Game Awards or the state of AAA games as a whole, honestly— reflects the industry’s ongoing effort towards becoming more “cinematic.”