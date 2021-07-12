District 11-5A DI football summer preview series: Linebackers

1. Hendrickson: The Hawks are turning over a majority of their roster from last year’s standout team, but will bring back all-district player Ethan Bell, who can often make the difference between a season of rebuilding or reloading. The unanimous first-team all-district honoree has the talent, intelligence, speed, instincts, tackling and coverage ability to line up anywhere on the second level of the defense. Coaches will take advantage of that versatility and move him from the inside to the outside, disrupting blocking schemes and making life miserable for offensive coordinators. Next to him will be 5-10, 205-pound junior Tony Brown, who's a strong student in the classroom, and that intelligence translates to the field.