Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

District 11-5A DI football summer preview series: Linebackers

Austin American-Statesman
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Hendrickson: The Hawks are turning over a majority of their roster from last year’s standout team, but will bring back all-district player Ethan Bell, who can often make the difference between a season of rebuilding or reloading. The unanimous first-team all-district honoree has the talent, intelligence, speed, instincts, tackling and coverage ability to line up anywhere on the second level of the defense. Coaches will take advantage of that versatility and move him from the inside to the outside, disrupting blocking schemes and making life miserable for offensive coordinators. Next to him will be 5-10, 205-pound junior Tony Brown, who's a strong student in the classroom, and that intelligence translates to the field.

www.statesman.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Football#Timberwolves#American Football#Mustangs#Eagles#Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Fans React To The Taysom Hill Camp News

For the past few months, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis have been saying there’ll be a quarterback competition in training camp between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. On Thursday, we received the very first update on this position battle. Despite having more experience...
College Sportssujuiceonline.com

Position Breakdown: Linebackers — 2021 Syracuse Football preview

As we countdown to kickoff in September, we’re going to be doing a unit-by-unit preview each week over the summer. This week, we’re breaking down Syracuse’s linebackers. Weak-side Linebacker: Mikel Jones. Jones emerged as a force as a full-time starter as a sophomore, finishing with Honorable Mention All-ACC Honors. he finished tops in the ACC for interceptions for a linebacker (4) and had eight takeaways, the most by any individual player in the FBS. He also led Syracuse in tackling (69).
College Sportsfromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech Football: Position Preview - Linebacker

Georgia Tech football is facing an interesting challenge this year for filling their linebacker spots. I have already done articles on Quez Jackson and Ayinde Eley discussing how talented they are and where they are both stepping in to be the leaders on defense. These guys are definitely the 2 most talented linebackers on the team and barring any injuries will likely be the starters for the entire season. There is a possibility that Charlie Thomas also takes a starting spot, although depth chart projections, at the moment, have him as a backup.
NFLPosted by
CBS Philly

Carson Wentz’s Vaccination Status Could Affect The Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz isn’t a quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles anymore, but fans will still keep an eye on him this season. And on Wednesday, he dropped some potential news that might concern his former team.   On the first day of the Indianapolis Colts’ training camp, Wentz declined to say he was vaccinated, citing a “personal decision.”  Colts QB Carson Wentz politely declines to say whether he is vaccinated. “It’s a Personal decision.” pic.twitter.com/RtoZZHVAMg — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) July 28, 2021 Wentz wore a mask during his entire media session. According to the NFL’s mandate, unvaccinated players must wear masks during media...
FootballAustin American-Statesman

Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel's road to the PGA Tour sure looks long

Remember when Johnny Manziel proclaimed he was gearing up for a run at the PGA Tour?. “I’m giving myself 12 years to try to play professional golf. I’m gonna grind this out and see how good I can get and see if I can’t enter in some tournaments, and see if I can’t try and go play professional golf eventually,” Manziel said on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast back in March. “I think it is a very uphill battle, but that’s what I’m setting for my goals. I have 12 years to try and make a PGA Tour event.”
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Series preview: Twins at Tigers

Friday, 1:10 p.m. • LHP Charlie Barnes (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Jose Uren (2-8, 6.43) Friday, 6:10 p.m. • RHP Kenta Maeda (4-3, 4.66 ERA) vs. TBA. Saturday, 5:10 p.m. • RHP Bailey Ober (1-1, 5.45 ERA) vs. RHP Wily Peralta (2-1, 2.08) Sunday, 12:10 p.m. • LHP J.A....
High Schoolkmaland.com

Martin Blog (7/15): 2021 Class A District 6 Football Preview

(KMAland) -- Welcome in for another KMA Sports Falls Sports Preview. Today, the random number generator threw us into the deep end of Class A District 6. This year’s Class A District 6 has just one KMAland conference school and is made up of teams from last year’s A-7, A-8 and 1A-7. Here they are with last year’s records and districts:
College SportsScarlet Nation

Rivals250 linebacker Moses Walker commits to Rutgers Football

Rutgers Football has landed yet another four-star in the class of 2022 as Erasmus Hall (NY) linebacker Moses Walker made his decision public today via social media. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound outside linebacker prospect became the 15th total verbal commitment for the Scarlet Knights in 2022 and is the fourth EHall product to join the program since the 2018 recruiting cycle.
San Joaquin County, CARecord

Football Preview Series: Get to know the 2021 Tracy Bulldogs

This story is part of a preview of San Joaquin County high school football teams ahead of the 2021 football season, set to begin in August. At Tracy, Jeff Pribble spent almost two decades paying his dues. Pribble has been part of the Bulldogs' football program since 2003, when he joined as a volunteer coach. Since then, he has held positions as the school's freshman head coach, varsity defensive coordinator, and most recently, offensive coordinator. But all that time in the program paid off this offseason when Matt Shrout stepped away to devote his attention as the school's athletic director.
Forsyth County, NCPosted by
WRAL News

East Forsyth head football coach Todd Willert and junior linebacker RJ Brown preview the upcoming fall 2021 season

East Forsyth head football coach Todd Willert and junior linebacker RJ Brown had time to catch up with HighSchoolOT Triad reporter Zack Adams to break down the fall 2021 season. The Eagles went 3-4 overall in their spring campaign, but had a younger cast of players on the football field and lost twice to the eventual 4A state champion Grimsley.
College Sportsbaltimoresportsandlife.com

Terps Football: 2021 Season Preview – Outside Linebackers

While there were rumblings that the Terrapins would be moving to an even-front defensive scheme in 2021, they’ll be sticking with the 3-4. This means that the team’s outside linebackers will be expected to play both standing up and with a hand in the dirt at times, and tasked with more than simply rushing the passer. They’ll be relying on some of their new blue-chip talent to make an immediate impact at this position.
NFLallfans.co

49ers 2021 Roster Preview: Linebacker

With the start of training camp coming up next week, this is the perfect time to take a look at every player on the San Francisco 49ers roster, and how they fit with the team heading into training camp. Today we will take a look at the linebackers. Fred Warner.
NFLclevelandbrowns.com

Browns 2021 position preview: Analyzing the linebackers

The countdown 'til training camp is on. In two weeks, the Browns will be back in Berea for five weeks of practices, meetings and preparations for the 2021 season — one that's filled with hype following several key additions to the defense and little changes to an offense that thrived in 2020.
NFLatlanticcitynews.net

2021 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Preview: Off Ball Linebackers

Today, our training camp preview series gives us a closer look at the off-ball linebackers. Since the Dolphins defense calls for such a great deal of flexibility, we're defining off-ball linebackers as players who align off the line of scrimmage pre-snap on the majority of their reps. To reserve your spot at Miami Dolphins training camp, click the photo below.
NFLatlantafalcons.com

Training camp preview: Deion Jones leads deep, versatile linebacker corps

There's a lot we don't know about this Falcons defense. The starting lineup and two-deep remains uncertain in several spots, with plenty to get worked out over the course of training camp. Linebacker isn't one of those areas. The Falcons are straight up set there. They've got talent, speed and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy