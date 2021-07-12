Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

District 13-5A DII football summer preview series: Linebackers

Austin American-Statesman
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Rouse: Jace Mann is one of the area’s best when it comes to lining up and making plays on the outside. The 6-1, 175-pound blue-chipper recorded 72 tackles, four interceptions and two sacks last year. He was a first-team all-district honoree, and all of this came before the start of his junior year. Now an upperclassman, Mann should continue to improve and get closer to his massive ceiling as a player. The Raiders also boast a pair of solid inside junior linebackers in the 5-10, 185-pound Dash Adams and the 6-foot, 205-pound Zach LaCombe.

www.statesman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Simmons
Person
Jermaine Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dii#Raiders#American Football#Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
FootballAustin American-Statesman

Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel's road to the PGA Tour sure looks long

Remember when Johnny Manziel proclaimed he was gearing up for a run at the PGA Tour?. “I’m giving myself 12 years to try to play professional golf. I’m gonna grind this out and see how good I can get and see if I can’t enter in some tournaments, and see if I can’t try and go play professional golf eventually,” Manziel said on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast back in March. “I think it is a very uphill battle, but that’s what I’m setting for my goals. I have 12 years to try and make a PGA Tour event.”
College Sportsfromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech Football: Position Preview - Linebacker

Georgia Tech football is facing an interesting challenge this year for filling their linebacker spots. I have already done articles on Quez Jackson and Ayinde Eley discussing how talented they are and where they are both stepping in to be the leaders on defense. These guys are definitely the 2 most talented linebackers on the team and barring any injuries will likely be the starters for the entire season. There is a possibility that Charlie Thomas also takes a starting spot, although depth chart projections, at the moment, have him as a backup.
Oregon State247Sports

Oregon starting quarterback: Mario Cristobal says Anthony Brown will begin with ones

Replacing a starting quarterback is never easy on any team in college football, no matter what talent the team has returning. But while the Oregon Ducks are tasked with replacing quarterback Tyler Shough this year, it sounds like they have already identified a signal-caller that could be the man under center this year. Head coach Mario Cristobal told reporters at Pac-12 Media Day that Anthony Brown will be the No. 1 quarterback entering camp.
Notre Dame, INFanSided

3 reasons Notre Dame football is turning into the new ‘Linebacker U’

The Notre Dame football program has been synonymous with producing elite offensive line talent, but they are also developing quite a pipeline at linebacker. When it comes to the Notre Dame football program, most of the talk usually revolves around the offensive line, where they seemingly produce a high draft pick every year. Sure, the Irish have not had a first-round pick in two years, but that does not mean that they are not sending starting-caliber offensive linemen to the league consistently.
College Sportssujuiceonline.com

Position Breakdown: Linebackers — 2021 Syracuse Football preview

As we countdown to kickoff in September, we’re going to be doing a unit-by-unit preview each week over the summer. This week, we’re breaking down Syracuse’s linebackers. Weak-side Linebacker: Mikel Jones. Jones emerged as a force as a full-time starter as a sophomore, finishing with Honorable Mention All-ACC Honors. he finished tops in the ACC for interceptions for a linebacker (4) and had eight takeaways, the most by any individual player in the FBS. He also led Syracuse in tackling (69).
High Schoolkmaland.com

Martin Blog (7/15): 2021 Class A District 6 Football Preview

(KMAland) -- Welcome in for another KMA Sports Falls Sports Preview. Today, the random number generator threw us into the deep end of Class A District 6. This year’s Class A District 6 has just one KMAland conference school and is made up of teams from last year’s A-7, A-8 and 1A-7. Here they are with last year’s records and districts:
College SportsScarlet Nation

Rivals250 linebacker Moses Walker commits to Rutgers Football

Rutgers Football has landed yet another four-star in the class of 2022 as Erasmus Hall (NY) linebacker Moses Walker made his decision public today via social media. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound outside linebacker prospect became the 15th total verbal commitment for the Scarlet Knights in 2022 and is the fourth EHall product to join the program since the 2018 recruiting cycle.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Series preview: Twins at Tigers

Friday, 1:10 p.m. • LHP Charlie Barnes (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Jose Uren (2-8, 6.43) Friday, 6:10 p.m. • RHP Kenta Maeda (4-3, 4.66 ERA) vs. TBA. Saturday, 5:10 p.m. • RHP Bailey Ober (1-1, 5.45 ERA) vs. RHP Wily Peralta (2-1, 2.08) Sunday, 12:10 p.m. • LHP J.A....
College SportsDenver Post

CU Buffs position preview: Inside linebackers set tone for defense

Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Wilson is fond of a particular phrase when describing players on a football team. “We use the term, ‘thermometers and thermostats,’” Wilson said. “Obviously, a thermometer tells you the temperature of a room. A thermostat dictates the temperature of the room.”. Going into next this season,...
High Schoolsouthspencerathletics.com

HS Football Preview Show

Dan Egierski with ESPN Radio is going to host a series of Football Preview Shows. These shows will air on WREF 97.7 FM and online at http://listentotheref.com/. The show will feature Coach Daming and one of our players. South Spencer’s show will air on July 30th at 4:30. Please listen and gear up to support our football team!
Deming, NMDeming Headlight

Best of the best: Pacheco, Lopez named to All-District 3-5A Baseball Team

DEMING – Wildcat baseball held a defensive edge in 2021 and was strong up the middle with the glove. Two Deming High players were recognized for outstanding play up the middle by the coaches of the District 3-5A. Seniors Christian Pacheco and Esteban Lopez were named to the first-team All-District 3-5A DHS Head Coach Fernie Holguin guided the ‘Cats to a 12-8 overall record in 2021 and a 6-6 District 3-5A mark. The outfield play of center-fielder Esteban Lopez played a role in strengthening the team’s defensive posture up the middle. Lopez tracked down ball hit in the gap and possessed a cannon-arm to punch out greedy runners.
NFLclevelandbrowns.com

Browns 2021 position preview: Analyzing the linebackers

The countdown 'til training camp is on. In two weeks, the Browns will be back in Berea for five weeks of practices, meetings and preparations for the 2021 season — one that's filled with hype following several key additions to the defense and little changes to an offense that thrived in 2020.
High SchoolMarietta Daily Journal

Prep football series: Chattanooga area's top linebacker corps should frustrate offenses

Jul. 23—With the start of the 2021 prep football season now just a month away, Chattanooga area programs are hitting the stretch run of the preseason camp circuit. By now coaches have a great idea of what their team's strengths and weaknesses are — and so do we. This week sports editor Stephen Hargis and staff writer Lindsey Young will analyze some of the most notable positional groups in the area and what makes them stand out.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

49ers 2021 Roster Preview: Linebacker

With the start of training camp coming up next week, this is the perfect time to take a look at every player on the San Francisco 49ers roster, and how they fit with the team heading into training camp. Today we will take a look at the linebackers. Fred Warner.
Ankeny, IAankenyfanatic.com

Klug, Schulz, Carter, Overturf named to Class 5A West all-district team

Two Ankeny Centennial softball stars have been named to the all-district team along with a pair of standouts from Ankeny. Senior pitcher Sam Klug and senior catcher Ella Schulz of Centennial were both selected to the Class 5A West squad by the Iowa Girls’ Coaches Association. They were joined on the all-district team by senior shortstop Marina Carter and senior first baseman Gillian Overturf of Ankeny.

Comments / 0

Community Policy