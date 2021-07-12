District 13-5A DII football summer preview series: Linebackers
1. Rouse: Jace Mann is one of the area’s best when it comes to lining up and making plays on the outside. The 6-1, 175-pound blue-chipper recorded 72 tackles, four interceptions and two sacks last year. He was a first-team all-district honoree, and all of this came before the start of his junior year. Now an upperclassman, Mann should continue to improve and get closer to his massive ceiling as a player. The Raiders also boast a pair of solid inside junior linebackers in the 5-10, 185-pound Dash Adams and the 6-foot, 205-pound Zach LaCombe.www.statesman.com
