Esports team Houston Outlaws hosts first in-person event since pandemic shutdown

The Overwatch League’s 2021 season has been running a bit differently this time around. The Season’s new tournament format has made a big change from last year’s events. However, it has proven to be a pretty big success, with jumps in viewing numbers for the matches compared with last season. The last of the game’s tournaments before the grand finals is about to get underway. The first week of the OWL Countdown Cup is going to start off this weekend. This is what’s happening, and what you can expect over the tournament.