Esports team Houston Outlaws hosts first in-person event since pandemic shutdown

By Chris Mathews
bizjournals
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Outlaws held their first in-person event of the 2021 season after the Covid-19 pandemic forced live events to cancel for more than a year. The Outlaws, the local esports franchise competing in the Overwatch League, hosted a watch party for their matchup against the Dallas Fuel at The Woodlands restaurant Herb & Beet July 9. More than 70 vaccinated guests were in attendance for the watch party, said Lori Burgess, COO of the Houston Outlaws and owner Beasley Esports. During the event, the Outlaws players competed against the Dallas Fuel from the team's headquarters in The Woodlands.

www.bizjournals.com

