Warframe is showing off The New War expansion at TennoCon on Saturday
Warframe celebration event TennoCon is online again this year and kicking off this weekend. Along with other Warframe-related reveals and news, Digital Extremes say they'll be properly showing off The New War expansion for the first time. The long-teased expansion is getting debuted through an "interactive preview event". That'll be going down this Saturday, July 17th, but you can snag an early peek at the expansion in a new trailer today.www.rockpapershotgun.com
