Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Warframe is showing off The New War expansion at TennoCon on Saturday

By Lauren Morton
rockpapershotgun.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarframe celebration event TennoCon is online again this year and kicking off this weekend. Along with other Warframe-related reveals and news, Digital Extremes say they'll be properly showing off The New War expansion for the first time. The long-teased expansion is getting debuted through an "interactive preview event". That'll be going down this Saturday, July 17th, but you can snag an early peek at the expansion in a new trailer today.

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Extremes#Tennocons#Canadian#Rps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Guilty Gear Strive Adds First DLC Character Goldlewis on 27th July

The first DLC character for Guilty Gear Strive has been revealed, and it's the one and only Goldlewis Dickinson. He's actually a secondary character in the game's story mode, where he wields some rather strange weaponry. Based on this trailer, he's a big, slow fighter with some potential for trickery.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Warframe Expansion Adds New Characters, Cross-Play

At this years Tennocon, Warframe developers Digital Extremes showed off some brand new information on their game’s next major expansion: The New War. Players have been waiting for this expansion since its’ first tease back in 2019, and it looks like the wait was absolutely worth it. The largest addition...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Tennocon 2021 Reveals Nidus Prime, Crossplay, New War, and More for Warframe

From Crossplay to The New War, Tennocon 2021 Reveals Long-Awaited Warframe Content. It’s that wonderful time of year as Tennocon 2021 reveals to us what to look forward to for Warframe! You can view the full stream from start to finish right here, but we’ll be covering some highlights if you just want to get to the juicy bits. Don’t forget that if you watched the Tennocon stream for thirty minutes, you can redeem your Vastilok Gunblade!
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Digital Extremes Shows Off Cross-Platforms Play For Warframe

During TennoCon 2021 today, Digital Extremes revealed plans for Cross-Platform Play coming to Warframe, along with other options. The news is pretty amazing as it will give players on PC the chance to play with those on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, all at the same time with multiple options opened up to everyone. This will come with Cross-Save so you can keep your progress everywhere, as well as simultaneous updates across every platform at once. We got more info on it from the team below, as well as today's presentation talking more about it.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

After Tennocon 2021, the Warframe community has a new hero in Kahl-175

Since Warframe was first released in 2013, players have gone to war with the Grineer. By now, the deadly, player-controlled Tenno have probably killed millions of the seemingly simple-minded enemies. The regular Grineer tend to fall like wheat before the scythe in the game, and players have regularly used locations like Hydron to supercharge their body counts in search of more and more experience.
Video GamesIGN

Warframe: New War Reveal

The New War is coming, and no one is safe. Watch the world reveal The New War from TennoCon, launching on Warframe later this year. Presented by Digital Extremes.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Warframe: The New War is out this year with playable Veso and Teshin

At TennoCon 2021 this weekend, Warframe developer Digital Extremes lifted the lid on the exciting The New War expansion. It’s the first proper next-gen focused expansion, so it comes with an updated engine, and it’s confirmed for release this year. Even better, a few fan favourite characters will be playable for the first time during the main story quest.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Warframe: The New War expansion brings everyone together in a cross-play, cross progression story

The next expansion for Warframe is almost here, and everyone will be invited to take part of the story. Yes, everyone, including those on the Nintendo Switch this time. Warframe: The New War is a story-driven expansion, bringing cross-play and cross progression for every platform. It was revealed in full during TennoCon this past weekend, along with a 30-minute gameplay demo.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Samurai Warriors 5 Launches in the West Revealing Hot Spring DLC Scenario and More to Come

Koei Tecmo has launched the Omega Force-developed 1 versus 1000 action game Samurai Warriors 5 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC-via Steam in the west. Along with the launch, the publisher revealed additional DLC that players can look forward to. Players can purchase the DLC at a standalone price or purchase the Season Pass for a discounted price. The Season Pass is also included in the Digital Deluxe Edition.
Video GamesNME

‘Warframe’ cross-play and cross-save announced alongside ‘The New War’

Digital Extremes took to Twitch to host Warframe celebration TennoCon 2021, announcing The New War expansion as well as cross-play and cross-save. Warframe is a cooperative third-person looter shooter that is available on several platforms. As announced at TennoCon, all players will be able to enjoy simultaneous releases of all future updates coming to Warframe, including The New War expansion.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Rainbow Six Extraction shows off Vigil in new Operator trailer

Ubisoft have dropped their latest trailer for Rainbow Six Extraction, this time focusing on Vigil. The enigmatic Rainbow Six Operator will be playable in the upcoming co-op game with a new and enhanced version of his trademark gadget. Siege players will know Vigil’s ERC-7 Video Disruptor well. The elite Korean...
Video GamesGamespot

New Path Of Exile Content Shows The Next Expansion And The Return Of Battle Royale

Grinding Gear Games has just revealed a new round of content for Path of Exile during a recent livestream, which includes a new Expedition expansion and the return of the battle royale mode--which is out now for a limited time. Along with new content for the 3.15 expansion, the developers announced some sweeping quality-of-life changes coming to the game, some of which could be considered controversial to the state of the game.
Video Gamespsu.com

Warframe Players Set New In-Game Peak Concurrency Record At TennoCon 2021

Digital Extremes has announced that TennoCon 2021 saw a new in-game peak concurrency record set for popular multiplayer title Warframe, as players flocked to the game during the interactive event. TennoCon 2021 preview the much-anticipated The New War expansion for Warframe, and hundreds of thousands of players from around the...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Warframe shows half an hour of the New War, its next story arc

Warframe has shared with the public a large amount of material from his next chapter: The New War. The continuation of the current story arc will lead us to new battles and stories at some point in the final stretch of this year. During the video you can see half an hour of unpublished gameplay to date. You will find it by clicking on this link.

Comments / 0

Community Policy