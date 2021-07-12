Warframe is showing off The New War expansion at TennoCon on Saturday

During TennoCon 2021 today, Digital Extremes revealed plans for Cross-Platform Play coming to Warframe, along with other options. The news is pretty amazing as it will give players on PC the chance to play with those on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, all at the same time with multiple options opened up to everyone. This will come with Cross-Save so you can keep your progress everywhere, as well as simultaneous updates across every platform at once. We got more info on it from the team below, as well as today's presentation talking more about it.