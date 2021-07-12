Cancel
AEW Elite General Manager launches July 15 for Android and iOS

Cover picture for the articleAEW announced today that its next mobile game, AEW Elite General Manager, will launch July 15 for Android and iOS devices. This will be the second release for AEW Games, following AEW Casino. Crystallized Games is developing Elite General Manager, which is a simulation title that lets players book their own fantasy wrestling matches. In other words, it’s more about planning and logistics and not so much about actually controlling a wrestler.

