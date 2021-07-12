AEW Elite General Manager launches July 15 for Android and iOS

HoYoLAB (owned by miHoYo) is a website that serves as a place for Genshin Impact fans to interact with each other and the developers. It is also the means of official communication from miHoYo. It boasts of various features like the “The Battle Chronicle” and the Daily Login page. “The Battle Chronicle” is a great feature to see all information regarding exploration, characters and previous runs in the spiral abyss. miHoYo has recently launched the mobile application of HoYoLAB on Android devices and iOS devices, to cater to the needs of Genshin Impact fans.