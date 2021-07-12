The Kingsville Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a man wanted in connection to vehicle theft.

He was captured on surveillance footage taking items from a van from a parking lot at city hall early Wednesday morning. He is later picked up by a red car.

If you recognize the man or the vehicle, you can call anonymously to the Kingsville Crime Stoppers at (361) 592-4636.

If the information provided leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

