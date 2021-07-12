Cancel
Health

As sign of mass vaccination slowdown, NY State Fair vaccine site moving to new location

By CNYCentral
cnycentral.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Fairgrounds vaccination site is moving to a new location. The state is downscaling mass vaccination operations and moving toward a focus on communities with low vaccination rates. As part of this, sites at The Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls, Plattsburgh International Airport, SUNY Polytechnic Institute - Utica, and Jones Beach will soon be closing. Those sites will stop operations on Monday, July 19.

