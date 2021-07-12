A couple of our favourite 2TB SSDs are real cheap in the UK today
Today happens to be a very good day to buy an SSD, as two critically acclaimed 2.5-inch SATA models in the popular 2TB size have been steeply discounted on Amazon UK. You can get the Samsung 870 Qvo for £146 or the slightly more performant Crucial MX500 for £159. That's as little as 7p per gigabyte, an almost unheard-of price for a SATA SSD of this size. Whichever you choose, you get a ton of fast SSD storage for games, media or appplications at a very reasonable price.www.rockpapershotgun.com
