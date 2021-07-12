Bill Cosby barred from New York City’s Comedy Cellar as he attempts a comeback tour

At least one comedy club has made it clear that they have no interest in enabling Bill Cosby’s “comeback.” (Getty Images)

While Bill Cosby was only released from prison a few weeks ago — where he served just two years for sexual assault before having his conviction quashed — the comedian and his team are enthusiastically planning a “comeback tour.”

“The world wants to see Mr. Cosby,” Cosby’s rep, Andrew Wyatt, told TMZ. Wyatt seems curiously confident considering the collective outrage prompted by his client’s release, the news of which triggered a full-blown resurgence of the “#MeToo” hashtag on Twitter.

Wyatt went onto say that Cosby is working on a 5-part docuseries, which has already began production, as well as a book detailing his personal experience in prison. Cosby also hopes to make “appearances” in prisons, schools and “neighbourhoods,” to help teach people how to “be better citizens” and “curb violence.”

We’re unsure why Cosby is allegedly qualified to speak on any of the aforementioned topics.

In better news, at least one New York City club has made it clear that they have no interest in enabling the former comic’s “comeback” — in fact, Mr. Cosby is not even allowed inside.

Noam Dworman, owner of New York City’s Comedy Cellar, told TMZ that the West Village staple is “not the slightest bit interested” in having Cosby perform. He also added that he “doesn’t want Bill to even step foot inside his club.”

Dworman is known for allowing controversial comedians to star at his club — he allowed both Louis CK and Aziz Anzari to perform following their own sexual misconduct scandals. But he insists that even his clientele, who were mostly in support of CK’s and Anzari’s returns to the stage, “wouldn’t support a Cosby comeback.”

“Comparing Bill Cosby to these other guys is absurd,” Dworman said, per New York Post, reiterating that CK and Anzari “were not charged with a crime.”

“I just think these comparisons are ridiculous,” he added, as to why he’ll put his foot down when it comes to Cosby but not others.

Cosby’s team seems unfazed by the Comedy Cellar’s statement.

“That’s one club owner, and in the words of the King of R&B Bobby Brown, ‘It’s his prerogative to do what he wants to do,’ ” Cosby’s rep Wyatt said.