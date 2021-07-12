Cancel
Machine learning model serving for newbies with MLflow

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fully-reproducible, Dockerized, step-by-step tutorial for building an API for your sklearn model. A common problem in machine learning is the fumbling handoff between the data scientists building machine learning models and the engineers trying to integrate these models into working software. The compute environment that data scientists are comfortable with doesn’t always slide nicely into production quality systems.

Related
Engineeringarxiv.org

Machine-learning Kondo physics using variational autoencoders

Cole Miles, Matthew R. Carbone, Erica J. Sturm, Deyu Lu, Andreas Weichselbaum, Kipton Barros, Robert M. Konik. We employ variational autoencoders to extract physical insight from a dataset of one-particle Anderson impurity model spectral functions. Autoencoders are trained to find a low-dimensional, latent space representation that faithfully characterizes each element of the training set, as measured by a reconstruction error. Variational autoencoders, a probabilistic generalization of standard autoencoders, further condition the learned latent space to promote highly interpretable features. In our study, we find that the learned latent space components strongly correlate with well known, but nontrivial, parameters that characterize emergent behaviors in the Anderson impurity model. In particular, one latent space component correlates with particle-hole asymmetry, while another is in near one-to-one correspondence with the Kondo temperature, a dynamically generated low-energy scale in the impurity model. With symbolic regression, we model this component as a function of bare physical input parameters and "rediscover" the non-perturbative formula for the Kondo temperature. The machine learning pipeline we develop opens opportunities to discover new domain knowledge in other physical systems.
Computersarxiv.org

A Data-driven feature selection and machine-learning model benchmark for the prediction of longitudinal dispersion coefficient

Longitudinal Dispersion(LD) is the dominant process of scalar transport in natural streams. An accurate prediction on LD coefficient(Dl) can produce a performance leap in related simulation. The emerging machine learning(ML) techniques provide a self-adaptive tool for this problem. However, most of the existing studies utilize an unproved quaternion feature set, obtained through simple theoretical deduction. Few studies have put attention on its reliability and rationality. Besides, due to the lack of comparative comparison, the proper choice of ML models in different scenarios still remains unknown. In this study, the Feature Gradient selector was first adopted to distill the local optimal feature sets directly from multivariable data. Then, a global optimal feature set (the channel width, the flow velocity, the channel slope and the cross sectional area) was proposed through numerical comparison of the distilled local optimums in performance with representative ML models. The channel slope is identified to be the key parameter for the prediction of LDC. Further, we designed a weighted evaluation metric which enables comprehensive model comparison. With the simple linear model as the baseline, a benchmark of single and ensemble learning models was provided. Advantages and disadvantages of the methods involved were also discussed. Results show that the support vector machine has significantly better performance than other models. Decision tree is not suitable for this problem due to poor generalization ability. Notably, simple models show superiority over complicated model on this low-dimensional problem, for their better balance between regression and generalization.
Healtharxiv.org

Fully Automated Machine Learning Pipeline for Echocardiogram Segmentation

Nowadays, cardiac diagnosis largely depends on left ventricular function assessment. With the help of the segmentation deep learning model, the assessment of the left ventricle becomes more accessible and accurate. However, deep learning technique still faces two main obstacles: the difficulty in acquiring sufficient training data and time-consuming in developing quality models. In the ordinary data acquisition process, the dataset was selected randomly from a large pool of unlabeled images for labeling, leading to massive labor time to annotate those images. Besides that, hand-designed model development is laborious and also costly. This paper introduces a pipeline that relies on Active Learning to ease the labeling work and utilizes Neural Architecture Search's idea to design the adequate deep learning model automatically. We called this Fully automated machine learning pipeline for echocardiogram segmentation. The experiment results show that our method obtained the same IOU accuracy with only two-fifths of the original training dataset, and the searched model got the same accuracy as the hand-designed model given the same training dataset.
ScienceAPS physics

Machine Learning and Physical Review Fluids: An Editorial Perspective

Machine learning (ML) has become an important tool for modeling, prediction, and control of fluid flows. Increases in computational power, novel algorithms, and open-source software have facilitated the incorporation of ML in numerous experimental and computational studies and have created a fertile ground for new ideas in fluid mechanics. In turn, an ever-increasing number of papers are submitted to Physical Review Fluids (PRFluids) with ML content. At PRFluids, we welcome research on advances in fluid mechanics achieved through ML, and the goal of this editorial is to assist authors in the preparation of their papers.
Computersarxiv.org

Diversity in Sociotechnical Machine Learning Systems

There has been a surge of recent interest in sociocultural diversity in machine learning (ML) research, with researchers (i) examining the benefits of diversity as an organizational solution for alleviating problems with algorithmic bias, and (ii) proposing measures and methods for implementing diversity as a design desideratum in the construction of predictive algorithms. Currently, however, there is a gap between discussions of measures and benefits of diversity in ML, on the one hand, and the broader research on the underlying concepts of diversity and the precise mechanisms of its functional benefits, on the other. This gap is problematic because diversity is not a monolithic concept. Rather, different concepts of diversity are based on distinct rationales that should inform how we measure diversity in a given context. Similarly, the lack of specificity about the precise mechanisms underpinning diversity's potential benefits can result in uninformative generalities, invalid experimental designs, and illicit interpretations of findings. In this work, we draw on research in philosophy, psychology, and social and organizational sciences to make three contributions: First, we introduce a taxonomy of different diversity concepts from philosophy of science, and explicate the distinct epistemic and political rationales underlying these concepts. Second, we provide an overview of mechanisms by which diversity can benefit group performance. Third, we situate these taxonomies--of concepts and mechanisms--in the lifecycle of sociotechnical ML systems and make a case for their usefulness in fair and accountable ML. We do so by illustrating how they clarify the discourse around diversity in the context of ML systems, promote the formulation of more precise research questions about diversity's impact, and provide conceptual tools to further advance research and practice.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Making Friends with Machine Learning

Making Friends with Machine Learning was an internal-only Google course specially created to inspire beginners and amuse experts.* It is one of Google’s best-loved educational offerings of all time. Curious to know what’s in there? Today, you can!. You can find the first 3 hours of the course on YouTube...
Computersarxiv.org

A comparison of combined data assimilation and machine learning methods for offline and online model error correction

Recent studies have shown that it is possible to combine machine learning methods with data assimilation to reconstruct a dynamical system using only sparse and noisy observations of that system. The same approach can be used to correct the error of a knowledge-based model. The resulting surrogate model is hybrid, with a statistical part supplementing a physical part. In practice, the correction can be added as an integrated term (i.e. in the model resolvent) or directly inside the tendencies of the physical model. The resolvent correction is easy to implement. The tendency correction is more technical, in particular it requires the adjoint of the physical model, but also more flexible. We use the two-scale Lorenz model to compare the two methods. The accuracy in long-range forecast experiments is somewhat similar between the surrogate models using the resolvent correction and the tendency correction. By contrast, the surrogate models using the tendency correction significantly outperform the surrogate models using the resolvent correction in data assimilation experiments. Finally, we show that the tendency correction opens the possibility to make online model error correction, i.e. improving the model progressively as new observations become available. The resulting algorithm can be seen as a new formulation of weak-constraint 4D-Var. We compare online and offline learning using the same framework with the two-scale Lorenz system, and show that with online learning, it is possible to extract all the information from sparse and noisy observations.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Machine Learning with a Reject Option: A survey

Machine learning models always make a prediction, even when it is likely to be inaccurate. This behavior should be avoided in many decision support applications, where mistakes can have severe consequences. Albeit already studied in 1970, machine learning with a reject option recently gained interest. This machine learning subfield enables machine learning models to abstain from making a prediction when likely to make a mistake.
ChemistryScience Daily

Projecting bond properties with machine learning

Designing materials that have the necessary properties to fulfill specific functions is a challenge faced by researchers working in areas from catalysis to solar cells. To speed up development processes, modeling approaches can be used to predict information to guide refinements. Researchers from The University of Tokyo Institute of Industrial Science have developed a machine learning model to determine characteristics of bonded and adsorbed materials based on parameters of the individual components. Their findings are published in Applied Physics Express.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Causal Reasoning in Machine Learning

Thanks to recent advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), we are now able to leverage Machine Learning and Deep Learning technologies in both academic and commercial applications. Although, relying just on correlations between the different features, can possibly lead to wrong conclusions since correlation does not necessarily imply causation. Two of the main limitations of nowadays Machine Learning and Deep Learning models are:
Technologytechgig.com

Advance your career with AI and Machine Learning

Artificial Intelligence has grown to be very popular and significant in today’s world. Theoretically speaking, AI is the simulation of natural intelligence in machines that are programmed to learn and mimic the actions of humans. According to Accenture (AI Research: How AI Boosts Industry Profits and Innovation), the impact of...
EngineeringScience Daily

Machine learning models to help photovoltaic systems find their place in the sun

Although photovoltaic systems constitute a promising way of harnessing solar energy, power grid managers need to accurately predict their power output to schedule generation and maintenance operations efficiently. Scientists from Incheon National University, Korea, have developed a machine learning-based approach that can more accurately estimate the output of photovoltaic systems than similar algorithms, paving the way to a more sustainable society.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

How to Frame a Product Goal as a Machine Learning Problem

Reducing the risk of tackling machine learning projects. Some things are best taught through experience. Such is the case for many tasks in Machine Learning. Machine Learning allows us to learn from large amounts of data and use mathematical formulations to solve problems by optimizing for a given objective. In contrast, traditional programming expects a programmer to write step-by-step instructions to describe how to solve a problem.
ChemistryEurekAlert

Bonding's next top model -- Projecting bond properties with machine learning

Institute of Industrial Science, The University of Tokyo. Tokyo, Japan - Designing materials that have the necessary properties to fulfill specific functions is a challenge faced by researchers working in areas from catalysis to solar cells. To speed up development processes, modeling approaches can be used to predict information to guide refinements. Researchers from The University of Tokyo Institute of Industrial Science have developed a machine learning model to determine characteristics of bonded and adsorbed materials based on parameters of the individual components. Their findings are published in Applied Physics Express.
SoftwareSilicon Republic

Quantum machine learning achieves advantage in IBM research

In a new paper by IBM, quantum machine learning was able to discern patterns where classical computers missed the signal in the noise. Quantum computing is a field full of promise but has yet to prove many of its supposed advantages. IBM is confident that quantum advantage will come to fruition but is still working away to establish the proof in the pudding.
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Business intelligence: mastering masses of data with machine learning

According to the manufacturer, the Vertica 11 analytics platform brings some improvements and enhancements compared to version 10, which was presented in spring 2020. Vertica is aimed at companies that use processes such as machine learning and self-service to access their data silos distributed across various clouds and regions. Want to facilitate container workflows. According to the manufacturer, users should be able to choose from various deployment options with improved automation functions.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

Why the Big Future of Machine Learning Is Tiny

TinyML is an emerging AI technology that promises a big future — its versatility, cost-effectiveness and tiny form-factor make it a compelling choice for a range of applications. In parts of Asia, property damage, crop-raiding, injury, deaths and retaliatory killings are on the rise. Why? Due to increasing levels of...
SoftwareVentureBeat

Building MLGUI, user interfaces for machine learning applications

Machine learning is eating the world, and spilling over to established disciplines in software, too. After MLOps, is the world ready to welcome MLGUI (Machine Learning Graphical User Interface)?. Philip Vollet is somewhat of a data science celebrity. As the senior data engineer with KPMG Germany, Vollet leads a small...
SoftwareIBM - United States

Trust and transparency for your machine learning models with Watson OpenScale

This tutorial is part of the Getting started with Watson OpenScale learning path. In this tutorial, you’ll see how IBM® Watson™ OpenScale can be used to monitor your artificial intelligence (AI) models for fairness and accuracy. You’ll get a hands-on look at how Watson OpenScale will automatically generate a debiased model endpoint to mitigate your fairness issues and provides an explainability view to help you understand how your model makes its predictions. In addition, you’ll see how Watson OpenScale uses drift detection. Drift detection will tell you when runtime data is inconsistent with your training data or if there is an increase the data that is likely to lead to lower accuracy.

