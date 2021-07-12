Cancel
African American Male Wellness Agency hosts “Our State of Mind”

By Kevin Campbell, WSOC-TV / Telemundo Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 18 days ago
On Thursday, The African American Male Wellness Agency will host its first national mental health summit, Our State of Mind: Real Men, Real Talk.

Depression is one of the most common mental illnesses and is an underrecognized and undertreated problem.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Black adults in the U.S. are more likely than white adults to report persistent symptoms of emotional distress, such as sadness, hopelessness and feeling like everything is an effort.

Black adults living below the poverty line are more than twice as likely to report serious psychological distress than those with more financial security.

This specifically affects African American men who are four times more likely to die by suicide than African American women.

Due to this alarming data, AAWellness wants to take the national lead in framing the importance of African American men’s mental health.

“As an agency that focuses on the overall health of a Black male, we knew it was important for us to be the voice who told the nation about the ongoing mental health crisis in our country,” John Gregory, founder of AAWellness. We are excited to be hosting this conversation within black communities.”

The speakers attending the summit all see the value and importance of one’s mental health.

The panel includes the first African American race car driver since Wendell Scott, Bubba Wallace; president of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Dr. David Marion; former NBA star Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway and mental health advocate Royce Da 5′9″.

“As a person of color who has seen a therapist for many years now, I know how important it is to talk about your issues with an unbiased mental health care professional,” said Grammy-award winning, platinum-selling recording artist, Royce Da 5′9″. “It’s my mission to dispel that myth and give light to those who believe there is no way out of the darkness.”

The summit will take place on July 15 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

WSOC-TV is committed to breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health and offering real solutions. We hope to make finding help easier by breaking down what is available to you, county-by-county in the Carolinas.

If you have an inspiring story to share, email Kevin Campbell, public affairs manager at WSOC-TV/WAXN-TV/Telemundo Charlotte, at Kevin.Campbell@wsoctv.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group

