Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

All The National French Fry Day Deals & Freebies You Need To Know

By Emily Lee
Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You'll be able to snag some free french fries in honor of National French Fry Day

www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

65K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freebies#Fry#Food Drink#National French#Retailmenot#Cajun Fries#Freefries#Large French Fries#Checkers Rally#Crave Hot Dogs#Loyalty#Vif Loyalty Club#Mcdonald#Il#Ghirardelli Chocolate#Sweet Potato Fries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Twitter
News Break
KFC
News Break
Burger King
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink You Should Never Order at McDonald's

Fun fact: McDonald's isn't just known for its burgers. The leader of fast food also has a wide-ranging, thorough beverage menu that helps diversify its options. From a bevy of sodas and iced teas to lemonades, milkshakes, juices, fruit slushies, milks, and smoothies, the chain also has its McCafe menu, which boasts everything from coffee to macchiatos, cappuccinos, lattes, americanos, iced coffees, frappes, and hot chocolate.
RestaurantsPosted by
PennLive.com

Wendy’s will give away free food this summer. Here’s how to get burgers, fries and Frostys

Wendy’s restaurants this summer will give customers plenty of opportunities to snag free food including burgers, fries and beverages. From July 5 to July 31, customers can get a free small Frosty-ccino or coffee with a purchase via an offer in the Wendy’s app. Customers must apply the mobile offer to the mobile order in the restaurant or drive-thru. Now through early August, Wendy’s has a two for $4 breakfast deal that includes the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit; Bacon, Egg and Swiss Croissant and the Sausage, Egg and Swiss Croissant.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

McDonald's Free Fry Refills Are Their Best-Kept Secret

McDonald's denies the existence of an official secret menu, but some locations do offer special ordering hacks to customers in the know. TikTok user Orlando Johnson highlighted one of the fast food chain's best-kept secrets in a recent video. As Newsweek reports, your order of French fries from McDonald's may come with a free refill: All you have to do is ask for it.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

8 Secrets Burger King Doesn't Want You to Know

Anyone who enjoys dining out knows that many restaurants have secret menu items, menu hacks, items to avoid, and even a best time to order. And the same can be said about beloved fast-food chains. Including the one and only Burger King. Fortunately, at many of your favorite spots—including BK—employees...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

One of the Most Popular Taco Bell Items In History Is Returning to the Menu

Taco Bell sure knows how to keep fans on their toes with one of the most dynamic menus in fast food. The company is at it yet again with some big news—its most successful limited-time item in history is making a splashy comeback to the menus this summer. The viral Nacho Fries, which keep making much-too-short appearances at Taco Bell, will return for the seventh time later this month.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Popeyes Is Finally Launching This Long-Awaited Menu Item

Popeyes, one of America's most beloved fast-food brands when it comes to fried chicken, is finally righting one major flaw on their otherwise stellar menu: the absence of chicken nuggets. The long-awaited item felt like a missing puzzle piece in a chicken franchise whose major competitors already offer crispy chicken bites in various forms.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Arby's Just Quietly Discontinued These 6 Menu Items

Arby's has recently launched brand new fries and chicken nuggets, but the new items aren't the only menu changes you'll see on your next trip. According to Brand Eating, the chain has discontinued six items in recent months, and most of those cuts have flown under the radar—so they'll be quite a surprise.
RestaurantsThrillist

Taco Bell Is Giving Away a Year’s Worth of Free Tacos

The Chalupa slinger is celebrating its Rewards Program anniversary with more free food. Taco Bell did us all a solid with the rollout of its new and improved rewards program, which debuted this time last year. As if we weren't already getting *a lot* of free food out of it, the Chalupa slinger is celebrating the program's one-year anniversary with more freebies.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Burger King: Two new King sandwiches are on the way

I always found it odd that the signiture sandwich at Burger King is called a Whopper. I mean I get it, Whopper equals big and so forth, but the name of your fast food chain is Burger King. You would have thought they would have started making sandwiches called King long before they did.
RestaurantsFood Beast

Burger King Set To Launch New Garlic & Bacon King and Breakfast Bacon King Sandwiches

Set to debut this week on July 29 are robust new additions to the Burger King menu: the Garlic & Bacon King and the Breakfast Bacon King. The new Garlic & Bacon King is a hefty new option that features two quarter-pound flame grilled beef patties topped with three half-slices of bacon, new garlic pieces, two slices of American cheese, and mayo on a soft sesame seed bun.
Restaurantsvegnews.com

Pizza Hut Adds Beyond Meat to Permanent Delivery Menu in UK

This month, international chain Pizza Hut added vegan meat toppings made by Beyond Meat to the permanent menu at its more than 400 Delivery Hut locations across the United Kingdom. The new options include three meatless pizzas and one side all made with dairy-based cheese and vegan meats from Beyond Meat. The Beyond Italian Style Sausage Supreme is topped with vegan Beyond Italian Style Sausage, mozzarella cheese, mixed peppers, mushrooms, and crunchy red onions, while the Beyond Beef Sizzler pizza is topped with vegan Beyond Beef Crumbles, mozzarella cheese, red onion, jalapeños, and green chillies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy