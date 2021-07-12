GH Alum Linda Elena Tovar Helping Her Brother Recover From Brain Surgery

She played nurse Rosalie Martinez on GENERAL HOSPITAL, but actress Linda Elena Tovar is helping her brother, Pablo, in a different way as he recovers from his recent brain surgery to remove a life-threatening brain tumor. “Thankfully, the operation was a success,” she reported, “but the road to a full recovery is now the next big hurdle for him! I’m hoping to ease some of the financial burden that inevitably comes with a procedure like this, both from medical expenses for the operation, ongoing treatment and care, and also from loss of income from not being able to work.”