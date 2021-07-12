Cancel
Celebrities

GH Alum Linda Elena Tovar Helping Her Brother Recover From Brain Surgery

By Chris Eades
soapsindepth.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe played nurse Rosalie Martinez on GENERAL HOSPITAL, but actress Linda Elena Tovar is helping her brother, Pablo, in a different way as he recovers from his recent brain surgery to remove a life-threatening brain tumor. “Thankfully, the operation was a success,” she reported, “but the road to a full recovery is now the next big hurdle for him! I’m hoping to ease some of the financial burden that inevitably comes with a procedure like this, both from medical expenses for the operation, ongoing treatment and care, and also from loss of income from not being able to work.”

Brad Cooper
#Elena Tovar#Brain Surgery#Brain Tumor#Gofundme#Gh#General Hospital#Survivor#Home#Ncis
