Jimi Hendrix’s Iconic Woodstock Performance Commemorated in New Bobblehead Release

By Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 18 days ago
Courtesy Etsy

Almost 53 years after Jimi Hendrix’s iconic Woodstock performance, fans now have the chance to commemorate the legendary moment with a new Jimi Hendrix bobblehead from merchandise company, Kollectico.

With official licensing and approval from the Jimi Hendrix estate, the “Jimi Hendrix Bobble Buddy” depicts a sitting Hendrix wearing blue jeans, a fringed shirt and a purple bandana. The new bobblehead is being released in extremely limited-edition and only available right now on Etsy, selling for $29.95.

Courtesy Etsy

At four inches tall with double-sided tape on the bottom, the resin piece is ideal for placing on a car dashboard, shelf or monitor. As with all of Kollectico’s merch, the Bobble Buddy is sculpted and painted by hand for collector-level quality. The bobblehead also comes packaged in a full color collectors box for safe storage and protected displaying.

If you’re considering picking up one of the bobbleheads, be sure to act fast. Some of Kollectico’s previous releases, such as the brand’s Grateful Dead Dancing Bear Bobbleheads, have sold out quickly.

“Collector’s items are a form of admiration for a beloved artist or person of interest,” says the musician’s sister, Janie Hendrix, in a press release. “Kollectico has created a beautifully artistic and endearing line that we can all enjoy. Jimi was fun-loving. This is a lighthearted way to appreciate him.”

Courtesy Etsy

Hendrix’s August 1969 Woodstock performance — the bobblehead’s source of inspiration — was one of the musician’s most memorable live events, with an uninterrupted set lasting two hours. The set spawned an incredibly successful live album and concert Blu-ray/DVD set, and continues to be referenced by both fellow artists and brands today.

“Jimi Hendrix has always been a huge source of inspiration for me these past 48 years,” says Andrew S. Hazen, Founder and CEO of Kollectico. “With such extraordinary imagery in his portfolio, this is an opportunity for us to use our creativity to honor Jimi Hendrix with exceptional collectibles for Hendrix fans around the globe.”

The exclusive Jimi Hendrix bobblehead is available now until quantities run out. Pick up the figurine at Etsy.com.

