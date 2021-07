The sound of crackling flames, clinking glasses, and fireside chatter could lure just about anyone—and there’s no need to hike into a campsite to get it. Spurred by pandemic-induced staycations, more of us are bringing the experience into our backyards with the help of a freestanding fire pit. In fact, a recent report found that two thirds of U.S. homeowners say that a pit is a vital feature of their ideal outdoor living space. It’s also an easy way to extend your outdoor entertaining season, perhaps even year-round, depending on how low the temperature dips in your neck of the woods.