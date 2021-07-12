Cancel
Cars

Man Receives Ticket Over Expired Registration On His Rental Car

By Bill Galluccio
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 18 days ago
The rental car company blamed the coronavirus pandemic for failing to renew the vehicle's registration.

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

#Rental Cars#Independence Day#Kfve#Kitv#Dmv
