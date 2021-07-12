Sustainable Liquid Concealers
The Look Flawless Liquid Concealer from beauty product manufacturer GEKA brings makeup into the modern-day using sustainable materials. The concealer is composed of four parts, with each part produced with eco-friendly materials. The Look Flawless Liquid Concealer's clear-colored bottle is partly made with PCR-PET plastic. The spoon-shaped applicator, specially designed to fit the lip's curved form, uses recycled flock. Finally, the Look Flawless Liquid Concealer's shimmering cap is produced entirely out of PCR-PP material.www.trendhunter.com
