Write My Fire: Doors guitarist Robby Krieger publishing memoir in October

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoors guitarist Robby Krieger will share his life story, including his adventures with his famous band, in an upcoming memoir tilted Set the Night on Fire: Living, Dying, and Playing Guitar with The Doors. The book, which will be published on October 12, features the 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Morrison
Person
Robby Krieger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitarist#The Doors#Rock Roll Hall#Krieger Co Wrote#Abc Audio
