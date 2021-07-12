Apex Legends Multi-Platform Cross Progression Explained

A teaser for a new character went live in-game yesterday, with a free gun charm for finding it. Originally found in the middle of the Golden Gardens on Olympus, it has since been appearing in other locations. So far, there are five confirmed locations on Olympus, and six locations on World’s Edge where the teaser can be found. But the spawn is random in each game and only one team can get it per session. Here’s how to find the teaser and grab your limited-time Bespoke Micro Drone.