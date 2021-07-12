TV Ads: The Man Who Saved James Bond (Twice) Is Back With Maggie Q.’s ‘The Protégé’
Lionsgate debuted two new TV spots for The Protégé during the big NBA Finals game last night. We’re talking two 15-second commercials, so it’s not like they reveal anything that wasn’t already in the theatrical trailer, but the ad-buy argues that the film’s final lap of pre-release promotion is about to begin. If we’re getting a second trailer, it’ll probably be for Snake Eyes (July 23) or maybe (since The Protégé is R-rated) The Suicide Squad on August 6. Speaking of which, I have to expect we’ll get a trailer for James Wan’s R-rated original horror flick Malignant (due September 10) either next week (with M. Night Shyamalan’s Old) or in early August with The Suicide Squad.www.forbes.com
