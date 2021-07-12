Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Richard Branson Rockets Into Outer Space in First Commercial Space Flight

By Jessica Stewart
mymodernmet.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the early 2000s, space tourism was the buzzword on everyone's minds. Billionaires Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson both started companies aimed at getting ordinary people into outer space. And now, after 17 years, Branson's Virgin Galactic finally sent a crew, which included Branson, into outer space. The hour and a half journey took them to the edge of outer space and fulfilled a lifelong dream for the British business mogul.

Person
Dave Mackay
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
#Space Travel#Space Tourism#Interstellar Space#Space Technology#British#Unity
Aerospace & DefenseRebel Yell

German startup wants to compete with Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk

The world has been mesmerized by the exploits of American billionaires who have made space travel almost as accessible as a long-haul flight between Dunkirk and Singapore. Richard Branson with Virgin Galactic got the ball rolling, immediately followed by Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin’s ‘New Shepard’ capsule. It is announced that Elon Musk, even if he is not ready with Space X yet, will want to negotiate a ballad in space with the Virgin Galactic capsule. All the “new” American pioneers, with whom the Porsche dynasty, the European head of the automobile industry, intends to compete.
BYU Newsnet

Billionaire space race expands industry, ‘democratizes’ space

A new push for space tourism is expanding as some billionaires start a new space race with their recent flights. Opportunities for students entering the space industry are increasing while the potential for a democratization of space seems near. The three billionaires turned space company owners in the spotlight are...
Aerospace & Defensesuperhits1027.com

Another Billionaire Enters The Space Race

Branson, Bezos, Elon, and… Porsche? A new billionaire family is entering the space race. The Porsche family – owners of Volkswagen – are investing money in Isar Aerospace, a German space company that hopes to compete with Musk’s SpaceX and Bezos’ Blue Origin. The company will start out by launching...
Aerospace & DefenseThe Next Web

Beware, Musk and Bezos — Porsche is joining the space race

Celebrity scumbags billionaires like Musk, Bezos, and Branson may feel they own space, but they have an unexpected rival: Porsche. Yep, the car maker is investing in German rocket start-up Isar Aerospace in an attempt to ensure access to new space-based technologies, the Financial Times reports. The company is joining...
Aerospace & Defensekezi.com

The Porsche dynasty is taking on Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in space

Porsche SE, the family holding company that controls Volkswagen Group, is the latest big investor to bet on space's crucial role in developing future technologies. The company, controlled by the related Porsche and Piëch families that turned Volkswagen into a global powerhouse, on Wednesday unveiled an investment into Germany's Isar Aerospace, a space startup attempting to rival Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX with rocket production and satellite launch services.
Aerospace & DefenseBedford Bulletin

Begining of a new era in space flight?

Some say the flights by two billionaires to the edge of space are the beginning of a new era in space flight — the beginning of space tourism. First came Richard Branson who went up on July 11 in a large rocket plane designed and built by his company, Virgin Galactic. The rocket plane was lifted to an altitude of 50,000 feet by four-engine jet designed for the purpose. Then, like the X-15 of the 1950s, it was dropped and it’s rocket motor started, lifting it to an altitude of 53 miles. On return, it glided to a landing, like the space shuttle, on a runway. By U. S. Air Force criteria, any flight above 50 miles is considered a space flight. Branson carried three fellow space tourists with him in the rocket plane’s passenger compartment.
AmazonWicked Local

AROUND TOWN | LAURA ANDERSON Air, space and Groundhog Day

This truly has been a "Groundhog Day" of summers. It seems like the same things are repeating themselves over and over, all summer long. Holiday weekends have been cold, rainy and miserable. Every month there’s a brutally humid heatwave. And every other week some billionaire decides to blast himself into outer space.
Aerospace & DefenseInvestorPlace

The Struggles Have Only Begun For Virgin Galactic

Cheers erupted around the world as billionaire Sir Richard Branson flew to space and back on the Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) rocket plane. Moreover, the company was awarded a full commercial launch license by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration back in June. Despite these massive wins, SPCE stock has shed 45% of its value in the last month.
Aerospace & DefenseInvestorPlace

Virgin Galactic Has Laid the Foundation for a Bright Future

The space tourism industry is seeing strong movement with billionaires taking flights one after the other. After completing a historic flight on July 11, Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) beat rivals SpaceX and Blue Origin. The company is already one step ahead in the race and close to commercial operations. However, you wouldn’t know it from the price of SPCE stock. The stock has been down since the successful test flight and has not gained much momentum over the last week.
Manhattan, NYcityandstateny.com

Editor’s note: What shadows the milestone of traveling to space

I still remember watching the Apollo 17 moon landing when I was 5 years old. I was watching the big family TV we had in the living room of a two-bedroom apartment off Manhattan’s Union Square in the early 1970s. I was a child of the space age who later got hooked on Star Trek reruns and wanted to not just reach, but live in outer space.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Rocket Lab returns Electron to flight with Space Force launch

WASHINGTON — Rocket Lab returned its Electron rocket to flight July 29 with the successful launch of an experimental satellite for the U.S. Space Force. The Electron lifted off from the company’s Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand at 2 a.m. Eastern. The rocket’s two stages performed normally and, after a coast phase, the vehicle’s kick stage deployed the Monolith satellite 52 minutes after liftoff into a 600-kilometer orbit at an inclination of 37 degrees.
Aerospace & Defensenewmilfordspectrum.com

Jeff Bezos Offers $ 2 Billion To NASA In Open Letter

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space company Blue Origin , sent an open letter to Bill Nelson, the NASA administrator. In this it offers to cover billions of dollars so that they can reach the budget in the short term. In April, NASA selected Elon Musk's SpaceX to build...
Aerospace & DefenseWESH

FAA changes its definition of astronaut

Recently, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, but are they actually astronauts?. The FAA now says, "no," they're not. It used to be travelers had to only fly up 50 miles. Now, they have to hit that mark and demonstrate activities during their flight that...
Madison, WIibmadison.com

Exploring space is much more than joy rides for billionaires

Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson has scraped the edge of space; former Amazon executive Jeff Bezos has returned from a 66.5-mile-high journey in a spacecraft built by his Blue Origin company; and Elon Musk’s Space X has a deal with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to land Americans on the moon.
Aerospace & Defensenwestiowa.com

Schneidermann: Billionaires should be valued for dreaming big

Tuesday’s spectacular launch — and successful recovery — of Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft to the edge of space dramatically put a billionaire’s space race in the news. Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin — and founder of Amazon.com — personally rode New Shepard to an altitude of 66.5 miles...
TennisNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Billionaire Richard Branson Has This Advice for Overcoming Self-Doubt

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson said that while it's "healthy and perfectly human to have a little bit of doubt," it's important not to let these fears get in the way of pursuing a dream. "What I've learnt throughout my life is that every success is built upon a thousand...

