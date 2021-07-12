Cancel
Brown County, TX

First Responder Award presented during commissioners meeting

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 17 days ago

During Monday morning’s meeting of the Brown County Commissioners, Miranda Hicks was presented the initial First Responder Award. The awards reads, “upon recommendation from the office of emergency management, this first responder commendation is presented to Miranda Hicks a paramedic with Lifeguard EMS in recognition of her outstanding contributions to providing public safety for the citizens of Brown County.”

