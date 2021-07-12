MHARS Board of Lorain County announces retirement of Elaine Georgas

Mental Health, Addiction and Recovery Services Board of Lorain County former interim executive director Elaine Georgas has announced she will retire effective July 30. “It has been a privilege to serve in various roles over my career to build systems and services that enhance Lorain County’s system of care for prevention, treatment and recovery services to support our residents and their families,” Georgas said in a news release. “I cherish the expertise and friendships from our board’s committed staffs and board members, community providers, city, county and state leadership - who I worked alongside - to accomplish what we have done together. My future is still being written.”