Videos Showing Off Tesla's New FSD Beta 9 Are Out And Are Both Impressive And Alarming

Around July 10, Tesla began to send out another beta revision of updates to its suite of semi-automated driving tools, collectively and misleadingly known as Full Self-Driving (FSD), with this latest version being called Beta 9.0. Drivers who have qualified to participate in the public-streets beta-testing of the system have been uploading videos of their experiences, and while it’s certainly impressive in many ways, it’s also clear there’s a long way to go still, and there are even some downright dangerous behaviors. Let’s take a look at some of these videos.