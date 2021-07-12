Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Videos Showing Off Tesla's New FSD Beta 9 Are Out And Are Both Impressive And Alarming

By Jason Torchinsky
Jalopnik
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround July 10, Tesla began to send out another beta revision of updates to its suite of semi-automated driving tools, collectively and misleadingly known as Full Self-Driving (FSD), with this latest version being called Beta 9.0. Drivers who have qualified to participate in the public-streets beta-testing of the system have been uploading videos of their experiences, and while it’s certainly impressive in many ways, it’s also clear there’s a long way to go still, and there are even some downright dangerous behaviors. Let’s take a look at some of these videos.

jalopnik.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fsd#Robot#Beta Testing#Fsd#Tesla Vision#Volkswagen#Darpa#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
CarsTech Times

Tesla FSD Beta 9 is Best for Highways, Soon to be Capable for Streets, Cities in Beta 10, 11 says Elon Musk

Tesla FSD Beta 9 has its strengths and bests for highway driving, but not so much for regular roads, and this was admitted by CEO Elon Musk. However, all that would change in the following versions of the autonomous driving technology. Soon, Tesla's early beta users and others would get a chance to experience Beta 10 and 11, which would have better integration within cities, streets, and regular roads.
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Launches Full Self-Driving (FSD) Subscription Service

Tesla has officially launched in the U.S. a subscription service for the Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver assistance system, which was announced by Elon Musk in late 2020. The service is available only for Tesla vehicles with Full Self-Driving computer 3.0 or above, and, depending on the Autopilot package, it costs $99 per month (vehicles with Basic Autopilot) or $199 per month (vehicles with Enhanced Autopilot). Those with an older FSD computer might upgrade it to 3.0 but it will cost $1,500.
CarsThe Next Web

Tesla’s new FSD monthly subscription sounds cheap, but it isn’t

Tesla officially launched a monthly subscription fee for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) package in the US, which up until now could only be purchased as a one-time option for $10,000. The monthly pricing is determined by which Autopilot system a car by Tesla is running. Vehicles featuring Basic Autopilot can...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Videos From China Show Tesla Model 3’s “Boat Mode” in Action

Videos surfaced recently showcasing the Tesla Model 3 wading through flooded areas in China with minimal effort. Although in the past Elon Musk said Teslas can float for brief periods of time, there is no official “Tesla boat mode”. In fact, videos of Teslas floating in water as deep as a yardstick have circulated the internet since at least 2016.
CarsCleanTechnica

Tesla Now Offers FSD Subscription For $199 To Eligible Owners

Tesla is now offering a Full Self-Driving subscription monthly package for $199. This gives Tesla owners a monthly option instead of just an upfront payment of $10,000 for the software. It should be noted that this is a driver assistance system that doesn’t make Tesla’s vehicles fully autonomous. Drivers need to continue to remain attentive while operating the vehicle. The software suite is called “Full Self-Driving” because that’s the eventual target.
CarsAutoweek.com

Tesla FSD Subscribers Might Need $1500 in New Hardware

Tesla debuted what it calls "Full Self-Driving" on a monthly subscription basis, at a price of $99 or $199 a month. Older Tesla models that were previously stated to be FSD-capable might require $1,500 FSD computer upgrade in addition to monthly fees. Full Self-Driving, which the automaker notes still requires...
TechnologyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Is Tesla Double-Charging For FSD Hardware?

Tesla’s FSD update is here, finally, and Tesla owners are ecstatic. Well, they were. Once the novelty of all that their cars and SUVs can now do wore off, a few were left feeling shortchanged. It seems that some owners of older model Teslas thought that their cars were already equipped with the hardware necessary for the FSD upgrade. Now, Tesla’s telling them they’ll have to pay $1500, or they won’t be able to use FSD.
CarsCleanTechnica

HyperChange Tests Tesla’s FSD Beta V9 Under Seattle’s Monorails

Gali Russell with HyperChange recently tested Tesla’s FSD Beta version 9 under Seattle’s monorail columns during rush hour. Julian @JFilche was along for the ride. Gali noted that previously, Tesla’s FSD Beta struggled with the monorails. Let’s see how it does after the update. “I’m not even sure how a...
Technologytorquenews.com

Sandy Munro Reviews Tesla FSD Beta v9

Sandy Munro, a leading automotive expert, took a ride in a Tesla to see Tesla FSD Beta v9 in action. Let's see what he had to say during the drive with Chris from Dirty Tesla. Let's give a play by play of Sandy Munro and his drive in a Tesla Model S with Chris, from the YouTube channel, Dirty Tesla:
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla FSD Beta V9 earns sharp rebuke from Consumer Reports

Consumer advocate group Consumer Reports (CR) has issued a sharp rebuke of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta V9, which began its initial rollout earlier this month. CR highlighted FSD Beta V9’s capabilities and lack of safeguards as its main point of criticism for the advanced driver-assist system. Tesla FSD Beta V9...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Everything Tesla’s FSD Subscription Includes

Tesla’s FSD subscription is here, and even if you didn’t buy Tesla’s Full Self-Driving package before, you have the chance now. Tesla has released a subscription service for those who want Full Self-Driving, but maybe don’t want to pay $10,000 for it upfront. So just what does the FSD subscription include?
CarsAutoweek.com

Tesla FSD Mistakes Moon for Yellow Traffic Light

Tesla's Full Self-Driving system, offered for purchase or via a monthly subscription, offers traffic light and stop sign recognition. Speed limit and traffic light recognition features debuted as part of FSD in Spring 2020. Tesla has begun offering FSD on a subscription basis, but older Tesla models may also require...
Technologytorquenews.com

An Expansion of FSD Beta Could Be In The Works

Tesla’s FSD software has made great progress in recent months. The software no longer uses radar. Now there is the possibility FSD Beta will be expanded to many more customers, but the details are murky as now. The end game for Tesla with FSD Beta has always been to expand...
Seattle, WACleanTechnica

HyperChange’s Gali Shares Perfect Tesla FSD V9 Drive — 0 Disengagements

Gali Russel with HyperChange has been sharing several of his FSD V9 beta testing videos, but this one is pretty special. It’s an unedited video of his drive through Capitol Hill in Seattle to get a sandwich at 8:00 pm. The car drove 100% on FSD there and back with no disengagements. “This was the first time I ever tried this route or attempted to film an unedited FSD video … and the car did perfect.”
CarsCleanTechnica

Unplugged Performance Tested A Tesla Model Y With The Yoke While Using FSD

Want to know what it’s like to drive the Tesla Model Y with a yoke with FSD? Unplugged Performance did just this and shared a video yesterday. They quickly pointed out that this isn’t a product they are selling. They used a modified Model S yoke wheel, one that is not a direct retrofit, for this test. The goal was to simulate the experience of driving with a yoke-styled wheel in a Tesla Model Y.
Miami Beach, FLCleanTechnica

Tesla FSD Beta Drove This Owner To Her Hotel In Miami Beach (Even Before The V9 Update)

YouTuber and friend “Tesla Joy” recently went on vacation to Miami Beach, FL, where she got to experience Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) — just before Tesla released the long-awaited version 9 (V9) of FSD. Her vacation and experience took place a few days before the latest version of the software was released. She met up with the South Florida Tesla Owners Club, and Rafael, aka TesLatino, took her back to her hotel — or rather, his Tesla did. Here are some key highlights of Joy’s FSD adventures in Miami.
CarsStreetInsider.com

Consumer Report Experts Criticize Tesla's (TSLA) Lack of Safeguards in Harsh FSD Beta V9 Review

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Last week Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) released its "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) beta software to current customers. Since then, reports from owners have gained the attention of researchers and safety experts who have expressed concerns about the system's performance and safety. Consumer advocate group Consumer Reports (CR) plans to independently test the software update soon. However, CR car safety experts are worried that Tesla continues to use vehicle owners as beta testers. They believe that this strategy puts others on the road at risk.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Tesla (TSLA) Launches FSD Subscription Service at $199/Month

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Instead of paying $10,000 upfront, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is now offering its customers to subscribe to its Full Self-Driving Capability (FSD) for $199 a month. Tesla reportedly informed its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy