Introducing BACARDÍ Tropical, A Limited-Edition Flavored Rum Inspired By The Caribbean

The childhood snack time favorite Go-GURT is back with four limited-edition flavors and a mystery challenge where one can win a prize of $5,000 USD. You might want to prepare your palette for this one as the on-the-go yogurt brand’s Mystery offering comes with a catch — the flavors are all classified, so fanatics will have to solve the mystery of what unknown flavors are found in the pack for a chance to win a slew of prizes such as merchandise, tech or gift cards. For the grand prize, four lucky winners will be able to snag $5,000 USD.