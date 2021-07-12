Cancel
Introducing BACARDÍ Tropical, A Limited-Edition Flavored Rum Inspired By The Caribbean

Cover picture for the articleHAMILTON, Bermuda — BACARDÍ rum is taking a cue from its Caribbean roots this summer by introducing the most mixable flavor innovation yet with the launch of BACARDÍ Tropical, a limited-edition flavored rum. Hitting shelves just in time to celebrate a rum-filled weekend, kicking off with National Piña Colada Day on Saturday, July 10 and followed by National Mojito Day on Sunday, July 11, BACARDÍ Tropical is only available for a limited time until the fall.

