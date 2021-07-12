Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

The Brooklyn Museum Returns 1,300+ Ancient Artifacts to Costa Rica

By Madeleine Muzdakis
mymodernmet.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a century away from their Central American home, 1,305 artifacts are returning to Costa Rica. The artifacts—including rare pottery and stone pieces—have long been held in The Brooklyn Museum, a New York institution which gained the pieces from the collection of American railroad tycoon Minor Keith who acquired them in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. This unsolicited return of precious pre-hispanic historical items is a laudatory move as museums struggle with how and when to repatriate items acquired through colonialism, exploitation, and conquest.

