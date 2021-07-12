Cancel
Longtime offensive line coach Alex Gibbs dies at 80

dallassun.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime NFL offensive line coach Alex Gibbs died Monday in Phoenix following complications from a stroke, the Denver Broncos announced. He was 80. Gibbs coached in the NFL for three decades, including 14 seasons with Denver (1984-87, 1995-2003, 2013) that included back-to-back Super Bowl championships (XXXII, XXXIII). "Coach Gibbs left...

www.dallassun.com

NFLUSA Today

Ex-Broncos linebacker retires after one season in Denver

Former linebacker Anthony Chickillo has retired from the NFL, the 28-year-old veteran announced Sunday morning. “My whole life my dream was to go to the University of Miami and play in the NFL,” Chickillo wrote on his Instagram page. “I am so grateful for the opportunity and thankful for every one of the teams that gave me a shot. The game of football is apart of my family and will always be forever. Thank you for the support everyone!”
NFLNFL

Longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bicycling accident

A tragic bicycling accident has claimed the life of New York Jets passing game specialist Greg Knapp, who died on Thursday as a result of severe injuries sustained in the collision. He was 58. Knapp was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a motorist while riding his bicycle...
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Mile High Morning: Von Miller rated a top-10 edge rusher in Madden NFL 22

Madden NFL 22 has released their player rankings for the latest edition of the popular EA Sports video game, and Broncos linebacker Von Miller is once again ranked as a top 10 edge rusher. After three seasons with a perfect 99 overall score from 2017-2019, Miller dropped to 98 in...
NFLUSA Today

Denver Broncos sign DB Tedric Thompson

The Denver Broncos made a depth addition to their talented secondary on Tuesday. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, safety Tedric Thompson has signed with the team:. Thompson, a four-year vet, was a fourth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2017. In 2018 and 2019, Thompson saw a solid run in the Seahawks’ secondary.
FanSided

Denver Broncos: How does Brett Jones factor into offensive line?

The Denver Broncos signed veteran offensive lineman Brett Jones to fortify their interior offensive line. How can he be a factor for them?. The Denver Broncos made a few roster moves on the eve of 2021 training camp. One of those moves was to bring in former Colorado Buffaloes defensive back and 2017 fourth-round pick Tedric Thompson to add to an already loaded group.
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
ClutchPoints

JJ Watt’s savage response to Steelers linebacker’s TikTok comments

The Arizona Cardinals brought in JJ Watt after the stud defensive end requested a trade from the Houston Texans. In the offseason, Watt is already making his presence felt and has been very vocal off the field as well. On Thursday, Watt engaged in a little back and forth on Twitter, directed at Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush.
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Signs New Contract With Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers has signed a new contract with the Green Bay Packers. According to multiple reports, Rodgers signed a reworked deal that includes a year taking off his previous contract. Additionally, "Forfeiture provisions were removed from the contract, preventing the Packers from pursuing prorated portions of Rodgers' signing bonus," according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
The Spun

Saints Fans React To The Taysom Hill Camp News

For the past few months, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis have been saying there’ll be a quarterback competition in training camp between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. On Thursday, we received the very first update on this position battle. Despite having more experience...
NFL247Sports

Deshaun Watson trade: Miami Dolphins could move Xavien Howard for Houston Texans quarterback

Trade speculation attached to Deshaun Watson continues to grow leading into the season and league insiders consider a move by the Houston Texans imminent as their franchise player remains one of the NFL's most intriguing trade options should he be cleared of sexual misconduct allegations in time to play this fall. The former first-round pick is preparing to play this season, despite not attending Houston's OTAs or mini-camp earlier this summer. The Miami Dolphins are in the mix and have a lucrative trade piece, according to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, who says it's only a matter of time before Watson is moved elsewhere.
ABC News

San Francisco 49ers' Trey Lance signs rookie deal; New York Jets' Zach Wilson last unsigned top pick

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance signed his rookie contract Wednesday, leaving  New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson as the last unsigned first-round selection from the 2021 draft. Lance, the No. 3 overall pick, signed his fully guaranteed four-year, $34.1 million contract with the 49ers and is set to practice for the first time in training camp. The announcement was made by his agency, CAA Football. With Wilson still unsigned, the Jets conducted their first practice Wednesday with only two quarterbacks, Mike White and James Morgan, neither of whom has regular-season experience. White, a former Dallas Cowboys draft pick and Jets practice-squad player in 2020, took the first-team reps. Coach Robert Saleh continued to downplay Wilson's absence. "On the business side of it, there are a lot of things that come into play," he said. "[GM] Joe [Douglas] has a great handle on it. When he signs, he signs. There are 89 guys who...
The Spun

Vic Fangio Names Quarterback Getting First Training Camp Snap

We can now officially say Aaron Rodgers will not be playing for the Denver Broncos this year. Either Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater will be the team’s Week 1 starter. The 2019 second-round pick and the veteran trade acquisition are expected to compete for the job in training camp. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is not revealing which player has the upper hand going into camp, but did share today that it will be Lock getting the first team rep.
The US Sun

Is NFL star Lamar Jackson vaccinated?

MORE and more NFL players have tested positive while following Covid protocol the league requires. The Baltimore Ravens is the next team to experience the spread of Covid within the team's players. Did Lamar Jackson test positive for Covid?. Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed on July 28, 2021 that...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former first-round pick named as roster bubble candidate for Ravens by Bleacher Report

The Baltimore Ravens have a massive amount of offensive line depth after addressing the position tirelessly during the 2021 offseason. They added plenty of key pieces, including Kevin Zeitler, Alejandro Villanueva, and Ben Cleveland. Those three and more should make sure that the line is much more stable than it was in 2020, when it seemed like there was a revolving door at multiple spots.

