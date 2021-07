Rooker went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Tigers. Getting the start at DH and hitting second, Rooker took Matt Manning deep to lead off the sixth inning. The 26-year-old rookie has gone yard in back-to-back games, and while he only has three hits in 15 at-bats since his promotion late last week, all three have gone for extra bases (the two homers and a double). Rooker should see regular playing time down the stretch for the Twins with Alex Kirilloff (wrist) done for the year and Nelson Cruz now in Tampa Bay.