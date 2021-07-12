Will the Ammo Shortage Keep Hunters Out of the Woods This Fall?

I’ve longed suspected that a lot of young guys and gals have spent years sitting on the fence about deer hunting. Looks kind of cool on video and social, but is it for me?. Then came COVID. Last fall, tired of being cooped up and masked up and intrigued by the idea of bringing home some organic red meat with their own bloody hands, record numbers of millennials and Gen-Z people took the plunge and went hunting for the first time. In some states, license sales and deer permits were up 5% to 10%. In one of the most exciting developments in the hunting world in decades, a new breed of younger, more diverse deer hunters was born.