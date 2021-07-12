The Best Items to Buy at Dollar Stores

I am a huge fan of dollar stores, with good reason. What's not to love about "anything for one dollar"? But, I am always careful about the items I buy. I try to get name brands, and I stay within my budget, which is sometimes hard to do. It can be really easy to grab five bags of Snyders Pretzels, just because they are normally $3 - $4 each, but I do try and restrain myself. Some of my favorite items to purchase at bargain prices are below, and happy shopping, y'all.