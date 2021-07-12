HCTec buys North Carolina peer

North Carolina’s state health department is compelling workers, volunteers and others at 14 state-run health care facilities to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September. If they don't get the vaccine and do not qualify for an approved medical or religious exemption, they could be fired. Several North Carolina hospital systems are requiring staff to get vaccinated if they want to remain employed. Republican House Speaker Tim Moore criticized the new mandate state health officials established Tuesday. He believes the decision over whether to get a COVID-19 shot should be left to an individual in consultation with a doctor.