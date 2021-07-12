Cancel
Brentwood, TN

HCTec buys North Carolina peer

By Staff Reports
Nashville Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrentwood-based health care IT services firm HCTec has acquired a North Carolina peer, adding 90 specialized employees to a team that now numbers 500. The purchase of Talon Healthy IT Services builds out HCTec’s managed service capabilities for health care providers, according to a press release. Talon has offices in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Waukesha, Wisconsin. HCTec is also finishing expansion plans in Hohenwald, where the IT service provider in 2019 committed to investing more than $500,000 and create 100 jobs.

