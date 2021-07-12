Tekashi69 sued by tattoo artist whose name he appropriated

Following a homophobic rant from Boosie Badazz, Lil Nas X is clapping back with some choice words of his own — and a little bit of trolling. On Thursday (July 29), Lil Nas took to his Twitter to address a rant in which Badazz used homophobic slurs about the 22-year-old and threatened to "beat his ass." Retweeting a screenshot of comments from former Lakers star Nick Young calling Badazz's comments "facts" and "freedom of speech," Lil Nas quickly shot him down. "a n---a saying he will 'beat my f----t ass' is not what we what we meant by freedom of speech," he wrote.