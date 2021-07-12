Tekashi69 sued by tattoo artist whose name he appropriated
Tekashi69 is being sued by a Brooklyn tattoo artist who is mentioned in a documentary as inspiring the persona of the controversial rap musician. In a complaint filed Friday in New York’s Supreme Court, Takashi Matsuba says Tekashi69 — real name Daniel Hernandez — made “false and defamatory” statements about him in the movie “Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine,” exploited his name and likeness, and falsely implied a relationship between the two men.www.marinij.com
